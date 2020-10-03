'Selena' film, dance team part of Circle Cinema's drive-in event

The 1997 film “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez will be shown Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Circle Cinema’s Moonlight Drive-In, and the event will also feature the ladies dance team Baila Tulsa.
Circle Cinema’s Moonlight Drive-In, created for a safe movie-going experience, is in the back parking lot (off Admiral Boulevard and Gillette) of Circle Cinema and allows for up to 35 vehicles to enjoy programming. “Selena” will be shown on a 20-foot outdoor screen with an audio broadcast over FM directly to vehicle speakers.
Guests can arrive at 7 p.m. Dancers are scheduled at 7:45 p.m., and the film begins at dark.
A concession stand will be open. Guests can call in orders, pay by card over the phone or have cash ready. Staff will deliver to vehicles.
Tickets are $20 per car. For information, go to circlecinema.org.
Featured video
Make an October feast for your at-home Oktoberfest
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
jimmie.tramel
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!