'Selena' film, dance team part of Circle Cinema's drive-in event

{{featured_button_text}}
Selena Premiere 1997

Jennifer Lopez, the leading actress in the film “Selena,” was presented gifts by Selena fans during a 1997 premier in Los Angeles.

 John Hayes, AP file

The 1997 film “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez will be shown Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Circle Cinema’s Moonlight Drive-In, and the event will also feature the ladies dance team Baila Tulsa.

Circle Cinema’s Moonlight Drive-In, created for a safe movie-going experience, is in the back parking lot (off Admiral Boulevard and Gillette) of Circle Cinema and allows for up to 35 vehicles to enjoy programming. “Selena” will be shown on a 20-foot outdoor screen with an audio broadcast over FM directly to vehicle speakers.

Guests can arrive at 7 p.m. Dancers are scheduled at 7:45 p.m., and the film begins at dark.

A concession stand will be open. Guests can call in orders, pay by card over the phone or have cash ready. Staff will deliver to vehicles.

Tickets are $20 per car. For information, go to circlecinema.org.

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

