'Selena' film, dance team part of Circle Cinema's drive-in event

The 1997 film “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez will be shown Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Circle Cinema’s Moonlight Drive-In, and the event will also feature the ladies dance team Baila Tulsa.

Circle Cinema’s Moonlight Drive-In, created for a safe movie-going experience, is in the back parking lot (off Admiral Boulevard and Gillette) of Circle Cinema and allows for up to 35 vehicles to enjoy programming. “Selena” will be shown on a 20-foot outdoor screen with an audio broadcast over FM directly to vehicle speakers.

Guests can arrive at 7 p.m. Dancers are scheduled at 7:45 p.m., and the film begins at dark.

A concession stand will be open. Guests can call in orders, pay by card over the phone or have cash ready. Staff will deliver to vehicles.

Tickets are $20 per car. For information, go to circlecinema.org.

Featured video

Make an October feast for your at-home Oktoberfest

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389 jimmie.tramel @tulsaworld.com Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.