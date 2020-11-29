Secret's out: Oklahoma music artist Bailey Rae advances to 'live' competition on 'The Voice'

You have to be able to sing if you’re going to survive and advance on a reality show like NBC’s “The Voice.”
But it also helps to have another talent: You must be able to keep a secret.
Blind auditions, battle rounds and knockout rounds were filmed months ago. It’s important for competitors to be hush-hush about outcomes so they don’t spoil episodes before TV viewers get to see them.
Finally, Oklahoma music artist Bailey Rae can admit that she’s in Los Angeles.
Bailey Rae (it’s a stage name) is a recent Bokchito High School graduate from Roberta. She is in L.A. because she cleared the necessary obstacles to advance to the “live” round of “The Voice.” Live competitions begin Monday, Nov. 30, on KJRH channel 2.
“I got out here a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve been having to keep it a secret because no one knew that I was out here because I hadn’t won the knockout yet (in episodes that had aired),” she said during a recent phone interview.
Hard to keep the secret?
“It’s very tough,” she said. “If you cannot keep a secret very well, you may have some trouble because it’s a lot of ‘I’m sorry I can’t tell you that. For production purposes, I can’t tell you that. I guess you’ll just have to watch and see.’ It’s a lot of that. It is definitely crazy, but it’s definitely worth it.”
Bailey Rae was asked if she is usually good at keeping secrets. She responded with this: “I would say I am. I don’t know. Me and my mom, we are like best friends. Every time we found something out, we are like, ‘You’ve got to hear what happened.’ Otherwise, I’m a good secret keeper, but just to let you know, my mom might know.”
It became “legal” for everyone to know Bailey Rae’s good news about “The Voice” when coach John Legend declared her the victor of a knockout round competition against Colorado teen Lauren Frihauf. In the episode, which aired Nov. 23, Bailey Rae sang Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy” and Frihauf Janis Joplin’s “Cry Baby.”
Perhaps for the sake of suspense, coaches usually pause before picking a winner.
“It’s the most uncomfortable, nerve-wracking feeling in the whole entire world,” Bailey Rae said.
And the feeling that follows? “It’s a weird feeling. It kind of punches you in the stomach almost when you find out it’s you. It’s a happy kind of nervous, but just the build-up of it is insane.”
Bailey Rae should be used to experiencing a range of emotions by now. Her voyage on this season of “The Voice” started with a bad news-good news day: On the same day she learned her senior year of high school would be cut short due to COVID-19, she got a call from “The Voice” saying she had been selected to be a competitor. The invitation took her by surprise because she had tried out for the show previously and did not get a call-back.
Because of the secrecy mandate, Bailey Rae said she couldn’t tell anyone where she was the first time she traveled west for the show. “That was hard,” she said.
The return trip to prepare for a “live” performance caused Bailey Rae to spend Thanksgiving in L.A. instead of at home in Oklahoma.
“It’s just a little sacrifice to make for this amazing opportunity,” she said.
Sightseeing in L.A.? Nope. Because of COVID concerns, Bailey Rae said competitors are staying in hotel rooms when they are not preparing for “The Voice.” She uses coloring books and markers to help pass what little spare time she has.
“I color sometimes if I am stressed,” she said. “But usually, if I have down time, I’ll watch Netflix or take a nap.”
Though Bailey Rae is not in Oklahoma, Oklahoma is “with” her. She said the support from her hometown has been “absolutely insane.”
“I am so blessed with supporters — friends and family that support me in this adventure of mine,” she said. “I am super excited and I just want to thank them for that.”
