Secret's out: Oklahoma music artist Bailey Rae advances to 'live' competition on 'The Voice'

Bailey Rae was asked if she is usually good at keeping secrets. She responded with this: “I would say I am. I don’t know. Me and my mom, we are like best friends. Every time we found something out, we are like, ‘You’ve got to hear what happened.’ Otherwise, I’m a good secret keeper, but just to let you know, my mom might know.”

It became “legal” for everyone to know Bailey Rae’s good news about “The Voice” when coach John Legend declared her the victor of a knockout round competition against Colorado teen Lauren Frihauf. In the episode, which aired Nov. 23, Bailey Rae sang Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy” and Frihauf Janis Joplin’s “Cry Baby.”

Perhaps for the sake of suspense, coaches usually pause before picking a winner.

“It’s the most uncomfortable, nerve-wracking feeling in the whole entire world,” Bailey Rae said.

And the feeling that follows? “It’s a weird feeling. It kind of punches you in the stomach almost when you find out it’s you. It’s a happy kind of nervous, but just the build-up of it is insane.”