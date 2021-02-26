 Skip to main content
Scorsese, DiCaprio meet with Osage cultural leaders prior to filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Scorsese, DiCaprio meet with Osage cultural leaders prior to filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

MOVIE NEWS (copy)

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio met with members of the Osage community prior to the filming of "Killers of the Flower Moon." Photo from a previous meeting between Scorsese and Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. 

 Cody Hammer/Osage News/Courtesy

As a prelude to the filming of the Martin Scorsese movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the filmmaker and Leonardo DiCaprio met with Osage cultural leaders Monday at Woolaroc in Bartlesville.

Based on a bestseller by author David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma and it will delve into a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation citizens in the 1920s Oklahoma. Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons will join DiCaprio in the cast.

The Osage News reported that the meeting took place and, citing a news release, the Osage News said the meeting was an opportunity for Scorsese to speak directly to members of the community — and hear from the community — as the production ramps up to shoot this spring.

The story said the meeting was organized by Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear’s office and the Chad Renfro, who is serving as an ambassador to the film.

Joining them in attendance, according to the story, were Mongrain Lookout (who said a prayer in the Osage language), George Stabler, Steve Pratt, Archie Mason, Judy Lookout, George Shannon, Marvin Stepson, Sonny Abbott, Angela Pratt, Brandy Lemon, Eddy Red Eagle Jr., Kathryn Red Corn, Johnny Williams and Robin West along with Marianne Bower, the film’s co-producer and researcher, and assistant director Adam Somner.

The story said Scorsese made a presentation about the overall intention of the film, particularly highlighting the themes of trust and betrayal, and how ultimately the story of Mollie Kyle and Ernest Burkhart is a microcosm of the wider betrayal of the Osage people.

Scorsese spoke about his plan to include details of Osage culture to paint a full, truthful picture of the time and the people, according to the story.

DiCaprio and Scorsese spoke about how "Killers of the Flower Moon" has continuing relevance as America faces a “reckoning with our past” and that it was necessary to face the facts of the story honestly, according to the story.

Members of the community spoke, sharing concerns, stories and thoughts with the film team. The story said Scorsese and DiCaprio seemed grateful for the opportunity to hear from the community.

COVID safety rules were followed at the meeting, according to the story.

