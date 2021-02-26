Scorsese, DiCaprio meet with Osage cultural leaders prior to filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

As a prelude to the filming of the Martin Scorsese movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the filmmaker and Leonardo DiCaprio met with Osage cultural leaders Monday at Woolaroc in Bartlesville.
Based on a bestseller by author David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma and it will delve into a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation citizens in the 1920s Oklahoma. Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons will join DiCaprio in the cast.
The Osage News reported that the meeting took place and, citing a news release, the Osage News said the meeting was an opportunity for Scorsese to speak directly to members of the community — and hear from the community — as the production ramps up to shoot this spring.
The story said the meeting was organized by Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear’s office and the Chad Renfro, who is serving as an ambassador to the film.
Joining them in attendance, according to the story, were Mongrain Lookout (who said a prayer in the Osage language), George Stabler, Steve Pratt, Archie Mason, Judy Lookout, George Shannon, Marvin Stepson, Sonny Abbott, Angela Pratt, Brandy Lemon, Eddy Red Eagle Jr., Kathryn Red Corn, Johnny Williams and Robin West along with Marianne Bower, the film’s co-producer and researcher, and assistant director Adam Somner.
The story said Scorsese made a presentation about the overall intention of the film, particularly highlighting the themes of trust and betrayal, and how ultimately the story of Mollie Kyle and Ernest Burkhart is a microcosm of the wider betrayal of the Osage people.
Scorsese spoke about his plan to include details of Osage culture to paint a full, truthful picture of the time and the people, according to the story.
DiCaprio and Scorsese spoke about how "Killers of the Flower Moon" has continuing relevance as America faces a “reckoning with our past” and that it was necessary to face the facts of the story honestly, according to the story.
Members of the community spoke, sharing concerns, stories and thoughts with the film team. The story said Scorsese and DiCaprio seemed grateful for the opportunity to hear from the community.
COVID safety rules were followed at the meeting, according to the story.
Killers of the Flower Moon filming expected to begin this spring in Pawhuska, surrounding area
Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here
Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Follow all of our coverage here:
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
Related: What we know so far about the 'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie set in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County
Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Photo gallery: Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Osage Nation lobbying to get Scorsese and DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmed in Oklahoma
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
Related story: Osage County abuzz about Scorsese and DiCaprio possibly filming 'Flower Moon' there
Related content: 50 stars who have filmed in Oklahoma in the last decade
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reportedly adapting Oklahoma true-crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' into a movie
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
"This is a special 'editor' offer at a rate we have not offered before. For just $26, you get unlimited access to everything on tulsaworld.com…