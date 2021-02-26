Scorsese, DiCaprio meet with Osage cultural leaders prior to filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The story said Scorsese made a presentation about the overall intention of the film, particularly highlighting the themes of trust and betrayal, and how ultimately the story of Mollie Kyle and Ernest Burkhart is a microcosm of the wider betrayal of the Osage people.

Scorsese spoke about his plan to include details of Osage culture to paint a full, truthful picture of the time and the people, according to the story.

DiCaprio and Scorsese spoke about how "Killers of the Flower Moon" has continuing relevance as America faces a “reckoning with our past” and that it was necessary to face the facts of the story honestly, according to the story.

Members of the community spoke, sharing concerns, stories and thoughts with the film team. The story said Scorsese and DiCaprio seemed grateful for the opportunity to hear from the community.

COVID safety rules were followed at the meeting, according to the story.

