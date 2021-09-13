'Saved by the Bell,' 'Star Trek,' 'The Office' actors among guests at Fan Expo Dallas

What happens when “Star Trek” meets “Saved by the Bell” meets “The Office?”

It must mean that big pop culture cons are returning.

Actors from the aforementioned franchises will be among celebrity guests at Fan Expo Dallas, which, after skipping 2020, will return to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center this weekend in downtown Dallas. The con begins Friday, Sept. 17 and continues through Sunday.

William Shatner, George Takei, Walter Koenig and Zachary Quinto are among “Star Trek” guests. “The Office” guests include David Koechner, Oscar Nunez and Kate Flannery. Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will appear from “Saved by the Bell.”

Tickets are priced from $25-$145. Hours and information about additional guests is available at fanexpodallas.com.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. Among them: If you are feeling unwell, stay home. Masks are mandatory. Wash or sanitize hands often. Where possible, keep your distance.

