Santa Claus joining Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas Drive-Through

Tulsa Pop Kids debuted its Christmas drive-through experience last weekend at Persimmon Hollow. Cosplay characters and Christmas lights were part of the scenery.
Update: Santa Claus is coming aboard.
Santa Claus will be join the Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas drive-through 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Persimmon Hollow, home of Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable organization that seeks to boost literacy through pop culture and entertainment. Persimmon Hollow is located at 6927 S. 115th E. Ave.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to fund books, literacy programs and future events with local kids’ organizations.
Santa Claus will be there to inspire children from a safe distance. Pictures are welcomed, but please remain in your vehicle.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!