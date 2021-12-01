Salt & Vinegar tasty, tangy newcomer to Mother Road Market

The sections of white-meat chicken are brined and slow-cooked first, then breaded and fried to order. The meat was tender and flavorful, if a bit on the dry side, while the breading was crunchy, tangy and not the least bit greasy. The house dipping sauce is a variation on a chimichurri, made with parsley, green onion and serrano peppers in vinegar — although one is advised to spoon the sauce onto whatever you’re eating, rather than trying to dip something into it.

The slaw is made primarily of shredded onion, cucumber and radish, which added a peppery bite against the vinegar dressing. The brine used for the quick pickles gave them a palate-cleansing astringency.

Salt & Vinegar’s iteration of the Caesar salad ($11) is a hefty serving of fried Brussels sprouts topped with dried cranberries and lemony dressing with feta cheese. It can be served as is, or topped with something like the fried pork belly ($5 extra).

These are essentially large cubes of pork belly confit (meat that has been slowly poached in its own fat) that are breaded and fried. Pork belly can be overly fatty, but the bites we sampled were pleasantly, surprisingly meaty, and the coating was applied with a lighter hand, so the richness of the pork was at the forefront.