Saffron brings Mediterranean to midtown

Sometimes, it’s a good thing to have no idea what it is that you’ve ordered.
Take, for example, fesenjoon or walnut stew, which is one of the soups offered at Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine. Just the words “walnut” and “stew” were intriguing enough to add it to the order, so I did not read the menu’s description of the dish.
What was served was a thick, almost chocolate brown broth, stocked with pieces of white-meat chicken and served with a side of basmati rice and thinly sliced raw white onions.
The color of the dish recalled some of the more robust gumbos we’ve encountered, but rather than being savory, fesenjoon is almost startlingly fruity. Pureed walnuts provide the creaminess, while pomegranates provide the balance of sweet and sour. It was good enough that the pieces of tender, falling-apart chicken were almost an unnecessary distraction, while the rice made sure one would able to capture every drop.
The fesenjoon ($16) was perhaps the biggest surprise among the dishes sampled at Saffron, but even the more familiar items had elements of the pleasantly unexpected.
Saffron opened last February in the space once occupied by Bangkok Thai Buffet and is owned by chef Shadi Afshari and her family, which for more than a decade ran Shish Kabobs in east Tulsa.
“We originally planned to run both restaurants,” Afshari said. “But then came the pandemic, where we had to shut down just a couple of weeks after we had opened. Once we were able to reopen, we knew there was no way we could run both places the way they should be, so we sold Shish Kabobs.
“Besides,” Afshari said, “it had always been my dream to have a big restaurant, that had room for lots of people. We could only seat about 30 at Shish Kabobs. And I wanted to have a bigger menu. Things like the walnut stew would be a special at the old place, and everyone kept asking for it. So now it’s part of the regular menu.”
While fans of Shish Kabobs will find a number of old favorites at Saffron, Afshari also offers more upscale entrees, including salmon sabzipolo, a salmon fillet dusted with Mediterranean seasonings and grilled; and zereshk polo, saffron-flavored braised chicken, served over barberry rice, and garnished with pistachios and almonds.
The Afshari family has also made over the space with a decor that is perhaps meant to evoke a desert oasis, with black tables and dark brown chairs juxtaposed against sand-colored floor tiles and soft khaki-green walls and pale gray banquettes. Bottles of hand sanitizer are on certain tables for the patron’s use.
Accompanying the walnut stew was the three-meat version of the Saffron Combo Platter ($20, or $17 for two meats), for which we selected the chicken, gyro and koobideh (ground beef). This was accompanied by basmati rice, which had a hint of citrus, roasted vegetables, tzatziki sauce and triangles of naan bread, which is made daily in-house.
The gyro meat, a familiar mix of beef and lamb, was shaved thin, so that it almost melted away; the koobideh had a bit of chew to it, but the charred, beefy flavor was very good. The yellow-colored chunks of chicken were a bit dry and benefited the most from the tzatziki sauce.
On another visit, we ordered the grilled lamb chops ($29) and requested a side of hummus ($4).
The four chops in the order were cooked to a perfect medium, the meat tender and pink, with a salty charred crust. They were good enough to dispense with the cutlery and go at caveman-style to ensure the bones were picked clean of every morsel.
They came with the house basmati rice, about a dozen olive-sized roasted potatoes, and the same medley of vegetables — red and green bell peppers, zucchini, the stray slice of carrot — that had come with the combo platter.
In this instance, however, the vegetables had been roasted with more vigor, to the point of charring. This actually was an improvement, as it made the bitter sweet and gave the bland more character.
The hummus was simple but perfect — creamy with just enough lemon to cut through the richness and served with a pile of naan triangles.
Saffron offers a range of hot and cold appetizers, many of which are part of the Mediterranean Mazzeh ($19), which includes a cabbage roll, falafel, hummus, tabouli, dolmeh (stuffed grape leaves) and mast o’khiar, a yogurt sauce flavored with cucumber and mint.
Afshari said the past year has been extremely difficult — she was forced to lay off most of her staff — but said that a number of regular customers have followed her from Shish Kabobs to Saffron.
“And thank god for them,” she said. “The funny thing is, I’ve learned that a lot of the regular customers I had already live in this area. And they have been wonderful about supporting us.”
