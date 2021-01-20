Saffron brings Mediterranean to midtown

Sometimes, it’s a good thing to have no idea what it is that you’ve ordered.

Take, for example, fesenjoon or walnut stew, which is one of the soups offered at Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine. Just the words “walnut” and “stew” were intriguing enough to add it to the order, so I did not read the menu’s description of the dish.

What was served was a thick, almost chocolate brown broth, stocked with pieces of white-meat chicken and served with a side of basmati rice and thinly sliced raw white onions.

The color of the dish recalled some of the more robust gumbos we’ve encountered, but rather than being savory, fesenjoon is almost startlingly fruity. Pureed walnuts provide the creaminess, while pomegranates provide the balance of sweet and sour. It was good enough that the pieces of tender, falling-apart chicken were almost an unnecessary distraction, while the rice made sure one would able to capture every drop.

The fesenjoon ($16) was perhaps the biggest surprise among the dishes sampled at Saffron, but even the more familiar items had elements of the pleasantly unexpected.

Saffron opened last February in the space once occupied by Bangkok Thai Buffet and is owned by chef Shadi Afshari and her family, which for more than a decade ran Shish Kabobs in east Tulsa.