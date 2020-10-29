Safe and safer: Tulsa Heath Department offers guidelines for celebrating Halloween during pandemic

Cancellations have been a necessarily evil in 2020, but the Tulsa Health Department has recommendations for how to safely forge ahead with Halloween celebrations in the age of COVID-19.
“Public health puts the safety of their community first,” Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director, said on a tulsa-health.org page dedicated to Halloween safety.
“We can’t always be the ‘no’ police. Halloween is an example of something that can still be fun for kids and families, as long as people follow the same general recommendations of wearing masks, watching your distancing, washing your hands and avoiding crowds and indoor events.”
THD said holiday celebrations will likely need to be different this season to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Avoid activities that are higher risk for spread and consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
The CDC issued guidelines for Halloween, but the level of safety for any activity depends on local conditions. The Tulsa Health Department’s zip code risk map at tulsa-health.org will help you determine the risk in your neighborhood.
Here are guidelines that identify some activities that are safe, less safe and unsafe. Be aware that this is not intended to be a comprehensive guide for a safe Halloween. Parents and adults should review CDC guidelines, follow the advice of public health officials and talk to other families to see how they plan to balance fun and safety.
Safe: Celebrate at home
Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household for display, or carving/decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.
Decorating your house, apartment or living space.
Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.
Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
Less safe: Careful celebration outside the home
Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance. Bags could be left at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard.
If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing bags.
Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.
Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.
A costume mask (such as a Halloween mask) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.
Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, where wearing masks is encouraged or enforced and where people are able to maintain social distancing
Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart
Unsafe: Beware
Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door.
Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.
Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.
Reduce risk during your celebration
Follow these tips to reduce your risk of being exposed to, getting or spreading COVID-19 during the celebration:
Social distance and limit close contact. Regarding people you don’t live with, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet or more. Be particularly mindful in areas where it may be harder to keep this distance, such as restrooms and eating areas.
Avoid using restroom facilities at high traffic times, such as at the end of a public event.
Minimize gestures that promote close contact. For example, do not shake hands, elbow bump or give hugs. Instead, wave and verbally greet others.
Wear a mask at all times when around people who don’t live in your household to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Avoid singing, chanting or shouting, especially when not wearing a mask and within 6 feet of others.
Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between use when feasible. Use EPA-approved disinfectants.
Use touchless garbage cans if available. Use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands after removing gloves.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating is associated with directly spreading COVID-19. It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food, food packaging or utensils that have the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way that the virus is spread. Remember, it is always important to follow good hygiene to reduce the risk of illness from common food-borne germs.
Instead of pot luck-style gatherings, encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and for members of their household only.
Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible.
Wear a mask while preparing or serving food to others who don’t live in your household.
Use single-use options or identify one person to serve shareable items like salad dressings, food containers, plates, utensils and condiments.
Avoid self-serve food or drink options, such as buffets or buffet-style potlucks, salad bars and condiment or drink stations. Use grab-and-go meal options, if available.
If you choose to use any items that are reusable (seating covers, tablecloths, linen napkins, etc,), wash and disinfect them after the event.
People who should not attend in-person celebrations
Do not host or participate in any in-person festivities, if you or anyone in your household:
Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others.
Has symptoms of COVID-19 or is waiting for COVID-19 viral test results.
May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Is at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
After attending a gathering, individuals should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop.
