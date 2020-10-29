Safe and safer: Tulsa Heath Department offers guidelines for celebrating Halloween during pandemic

Avoid singing, chanting or shouting, especially when not wearing a mask and within 6 feet of others.

Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between use when feasible. Use EPA-approved disinfectants.

Use touchless garbage cans if available. Use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands after removing gloves.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating is associated with directly spreading COVID-19. It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food, food packaging or utensils that have the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way that the virus is spread. Remember, it is always important to follow good hygiene to reduce the risk of illness from common food-borne germs.