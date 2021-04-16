S.E. Hinton museum planned to house new movie memorabilia acquired by Outsiders House director

“It has been in my mother’s yard with begonias and different things in it over the years,” Fowler said this week.

O’Connor tracked down the fountain maker and was given the coping. Fowler doesn’t want to give away the centerpiece (he said his wife wants it) but he loaned the centerpiece to O’Connor so a duplicate can be made and a replica fountain can be constructed.

Fowler said he is glad to help: “I have the original set of plans and it has got Francis Ford Coppola’s signature on it. I need to get it restored because it was a working set of plans and it’s dirty, nasty, tore. I’m going to get that cleaned up and give it to him because I have no need for it.”

Said O’Connor: “It’s important for me to recreate this fountain because I think people identify with it. In the movie, they realize that the character in the movie, he didn’t want to watch his friend drown, so he stepped up in that right moment. And even though somebody lost his life, it was for the right reason and, bigger than that, it’s an iconic scene in one of the most iconic movies ever filmed, ‘The Outsiders.’”