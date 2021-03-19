'Rural Purge' 50 years ago changed course of television

It was the end of the road for dirt roads, at least on television.
Fifty years ago came a seismic and cultural shift in prime time TV offerings.
On March 16, 1971, CBS announced its prime time schedule for the ensuing TV season. Absent from the schedule: Just about every country-fried show.
“It was the year CBS killed everything with a tree in it,” Pat Buttram, who played Mr. Haney on “Green Acres,” famously said.
There’s a name — the Rural Purge — for what happened when that axe fell.
Oklahomans and TV viewers around the country embraced CBS’ rural program throughout the 1960s. Led by “The Beverly Hillbillies” (No. 1), “Petticoat Junction” (No. 4) and “The Andy Griffith Show” (No. 5), CBS boasted 14 of the 15 top-rated shows during the 1963-64 season.
But, whether high ratings were sustained or not, CBS made a strategic decision to hit the eject button on rural-based shows in 1971. CBS president Robert D. Wood said the network was committed to a “new look.”
“We’re going from the country to the city,” said one of Wood’s assistants in a New York Times story.
Casualties included “Lassie,” “Green Acres,” “Hee Haw,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Mayberry R.F.D.” (a continuation of “The Andy Griffith Show”) and “The Jim Nabors Hour,” a variety show starring the “Gomer Pyle” actor that was launched two years after he voluntarily left his successful sitcom.
“Hee Haw” and “Mayberry R.F.D.” were top-20 shows at the time of their cancellation. “Hee Haw” continued into the 1990s with a successful post-CBS run in syndication and with Tulsa’s Gailard Sartain and Grove’s Jana Jae as entertainers.
In 1972, “Hee Haw” cast member Roy Clark of Tulsa zinged network executives by releasing a single, “The Lawrence Welk-Hee Haw Counter-Revolution Polka,” that reached No. 9 on the country music chart. Like “Hee Haw,” “The Lawrence Welk Show” was given the boot and thrived in syndication.
Here’s a sample of the song’s lyrics:
They cancelled all the singin’ and the pickin.’ But the stubborn little donkey wouldn’t leave. And that little fella’s still alive and kickin.’ And Hee Haw is laughin’ up its sleeve.
Though the Rural Purge’s bloodiest month was March of 1971, the move away from Westerns and shows with rural appeal began prior and continued afterward. CBS dropped “Petticoat Junction” and “The Red Skelton Show” in 1970 (Skelton moved to NBC for an additional season). “Gunsmoke” was almost cancelled in 1967, but got a stay of execution and remained on the air until 1975. NBC dropped former ratings champ “Bonanza” in 1973.
The network TV landscape has been different ever since. Western series, a TV staple of previous decades, and rural-based sitcoms (with few exceptions) went the way of the dinosaur.
During a talk show interview following the purge, Griffith was asked why network executives chose to kill rural shows.
“They believe that small-town USA is dying and disappearing from our country,” he said. “And they believe that television audiences are too sophisticated, for the fact that they have watched television for a long time, to be able to buy or even enjoy entertainment such as ‘Petticoat Junction’ or ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ or our show.”
Another factor was cited by networks: Federal Communication Commission rules were tweaked to limit networks to three hours of daily prime time programming with the exception of Sunday (four hours). Time slots preceding the prime time window were forfeited to local stations by the networks. Something had to go. The shows with trees, as Buttram said, became candidates.
So, a page was turned.
The age of TV being pure rootsy escapism or intentionally naive (others who have examined the Rural Purge point out the Vietnam War was never mentioned on “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”) was replaced by an age of TV fare that broke barriers and tackled contemporary issues. CBS first ventured into “look what’s going on around you” territory with the controversial “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” which aired from 1967 until 1969.
The September before the purge, CBS premiered “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” starring the former “Dick Van Dyke Show” housewife as a single, working woman.
When “All in the Family” debuted in 1971, the New York Daily News wrote that CBS rolled the dice with a new situation comedy that, depending on your views, will be the biggest hit or biggest bomb of the season. It proved to be a hit, finishing at the top of the Nielsen ratings for five consecutive seasons. “M*A*S*H,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” and “The Jeffersons” were among series introduced by CBS in subsequent seasons.
Anybody want to go back in time and prevent all those shows from happening? Nope.
“TV’s evolution that came as a result of it was a good thing, but the purge or transition could have been handled much better,” said Barry Lewis, a longtime Tulsa World sports journalist whose interests include retro TV.
CBS (tired of detractors saying the “C” in CBS stood for “country”) didn’t completely abandon “tree” shows.
The network attempted a “Gunsmoke” spin-off (“Dirty Sally”) in 1973, but the plug was quickly pulled. And, whether it was in response to congressional hearings about the quality of TV fare or as a peace offering to those angered by the purge, CBS trotted out “The Waltons” in 1972.
Because “The Waltons” was slotted on Thursday nights opposite NBC’s “The Flip Wilson Show” (No. 2 the season before) and ABC’s “Mod Squad” (No. 21), it was speculated that John Boy and his family would say a quick “good night” and the show would be put to bed. Instead, “The Waltons” rose to No. 2 in the ratings in its second season and continued for seven more seasons.
What should we, 50 years later, think about the Rural Purge?
Tulsa author, pop culture junkie and Western enthusiast R.A. Jones called the purge one of the biggest gambles in the history of broadcast TV. He said many of the rural sitcoms still enjoyed popularity, but were doomed by demographics. Like the shows, the viewers were getting up there in years.
“And that was not the audience the all-important potential advertisers wanted to reach with the commercials for their products,” Jones said.
CBS’ decision to jettison much of a still-popular prime time lineup could have proven disastrous had it not been for the number of successful and critically acclaimed shows that took their place, said Jones, who mentioned “The Bob Newhart Show” in addition to some of the replacement shows cited above.
Looking back, Jones scores it win-win because the network and viewers came out ahead.
“This event also illustrates the point that many people did, and do, erroneously believe television is intended purely for their viewing pleasure,” he said. “It isn’t, of course; it is first and foremost a business. And like all other types of businesses, it will always be driven by the desire for profit above any other interest.”
After the Rural Purge, “Beverly Hillbillies” actress Donna Douglas became a real estate agent, a gospel singer and, temporarily, an Oklahoman.
Douglas met Broken Arrow evangelist Kenneth Hagin and his wife, hit it off with them and relocated to Tulsa. She enrolled in Hagin’s Rhema Bible Training Center, completing her studies in 1984. She died at a Baton Rouge hospital in 2015.
In 1989, the Rural Purge was among conversation topics when Douglas was interviewed by Tulsa World entertainment writer John Wooley.
“They dropped 10 family shows,” Douglas said, mentioning a few examples. “TV took a different turn from then on out.”
