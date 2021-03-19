'Rural Purge' 50 years ago changed course of television

Because “The Waltons” was slotted on Thursday nights opposite NBC’s “The Flip Wilson Show” (No. 2 the season before) and ABC’s “Mod Squad” (No. 21), it was speculated that John Boy and his family would say a quick “good night” and the show would be put to bed. Instead, “The Waltons” rose to No. 2 in the ratings in its second season and continued for seven more seasons.

What should we, 50 years later, think about the Rural Purge?

Tulsa author, pop culture junkie and Western enthusiast R.A. Jones called the purge one of the biggest gambles in the history of broadcast TV. He said many of the rural sitcoms still enjoyed popularity, but were doomed by demographics. Like the shows, the viewers were getting up there in years.

“And that was not the audience the all-important potential advertisers wanted to reach with the commercials for their products,” Jones said.

CBS’ decision to jettison much of a still-popular prime time lineup could have proven disastrous had it not been for the number of successful and critically acclaimed shows that took their place, said Jones, who mentioned “The Bob Newhart Show” in addition to some of the replacement shows cited above.

Looking back, Jones scores it win-win because the network and viewers came out ahead.