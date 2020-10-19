'Rumble Fish' plaque dedication set on anniversary of film's release

“Rumble Fish” is among motion pictures filmed in Tulsa. Release date: Oct. 21, 1983.

On the 37th anniversary of the release, a plaque dedication ceremony will take place to mark a “Rumble Fish” filming site.

The “reveal” is scheduled 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 815 E. Third St. on the eastern edge of downtown Tulsa. The public is invited to attend.

The plaque reads: “On this street in 1982, director Francis Ford Coppola filmed the brothers’ motorcycle ride from the movie Rumble Fish, based on the 1975 novel written by author S. E. Hinton.”

The scene featured Matt Dillon as Rusty James and Mickey Rourke as the Motorcycle Boy.

Coppola shot “Rumble Fish” in Tulsa after shooting “The Outsiders,” which also starred Dillon.

The plaque is being presented by Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, with cooperation from Thomas Family Properties, ONE Gas, The Bend East Village and Mayor G.T. Bynum.

O’Connor unveiled a “Rumble Fish” plaque at a different downtown film site in 2019. At that time, he said he came up with an idea to dedicate plaques to film sites around the city to encourage pop culture tourism related to the books of Hinton and the films of Coppola.

