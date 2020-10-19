 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Rumble Fish' plaque dedication set on anniversary of film's release

'Rumble Fish' plaque dedication set on anniversary of film's release

{{featured_button_text}}

“Rumble Fish” is among motion pictures filmed in Tulsa. Release date: Oct. 21, 1983.

On the 37th anniversary of the release, a plaque dedication ceremony will take place to mark a “Rumble Fish” filming site.

The “reveal” is scheduled 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 815 E. Third St. on the eastern edge of downtown Tulsa. The public is invited to attend.

The plaque reads: “On this street in 1982, director Francis Ford Coppola filmed the brothers’ motorcycle ride from the movie Rumble Fish, based on the 1975 novel written by author S. E. Hinton.”

The scene featured Matt Dillon as Rusty James and Mickey Rourke as the Motorcycle Boy.

Coppola shot “Rumble Fish” in Tulsa after shooting “The Outsiders,” which also starred Dillon.

The plaque is being presented by Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, with cooperation from Thomas Family Properties, ONE Gas, The Bend East Village and Mayor G.T. Bynum.

O’Connor unveiled a “Rumble Fish” plaque at a different downtown film site in 2019. At that time, he said he came up with an idea to dedicate plaques to film sites around the city to encourage pop culture tourism related to the books of Hinton and the films of Coppola.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Catoosa's first Cultural Festival to benefit cancer victims
Entertainment

Catoosa's first Cultural Festival to benefit cancer victims

  • Updated

The first Catoosa Art Show and Cultural Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, and will feature a show of work by Oklahoma Indigenous artists, live music, tours of the city, food trucks and more, all designed to showcase a town that stands at a unique intersection of Oklahoma history and culture.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News