'Route 66' at 60: Let's revisit TV series that inspired viewers to hit the road

Viewers who tuned in for the pilot episode of a new TV series Oct. 7, 1960, heard one of the lead characters say this:
“Who needs New York? Only the buildings got roots there and they don’t go too deep. ... Tod says if we keep moving we will find a place to plant roots and stick. With me? It’s fine, just moving.”
Just moving — down the highways of America in a convertible Corvette — led to a long road trip (116 episodes) that, 60 years later, continues to impact tourism in Oklahoma and other states.
The TV series was “Route 66.” It’s among favorites of author James Rosin, who has written books about many shows, “Route 66” included.
Rosin, during a phone interview, suggested the series inspired a generation of people to go exploring and hit the road.
“Route 66,” which aired from 1960-64, starred Martin Milner and George Maharis as New York youths who set out on the road with no particular place to go.
“There was nothing like that show because, each week, they were in a different town and you never knew what was going to happen around the bend with those two guys, and they were so different,” Rosin said.
“They were very different personalities. One was an Ivy League guy whose father left him a Corvette when he died and the other guy, he was from Hell’s Kitchen, a tough guy. But they bonded and they traveled all over the country.”
“Route 66” co-creator and writer Stirling Silliphant picked locations from a map and visited towns to come up with ideas for episodes, according to Rosin’s book, available at classictvseriesbooks.com.
Episodes were shot on location in 24 states, plus Canada. Sam Manners, an executive in charge of production, said in the book that when “Route 66” visited a city it was a big event “like the circus was coming to town.” Former Tulsa World TV writer Rita Sherrow said classmates “hung out” the school windows and waved to the actors when an episode was filmed outside her junior high in Savannah, Georgia.
No episodes were shot in Oklahoma, according to the book, never mind that Oklahoma is prominent on the Route 66 path. There’s an episode titled “Ever Ride the Waves in Oklahoma?” but it was filmed in California.
“The problem was that once you get into Oklahoma and Texas on the route, the scenery is flat and boring,” Milner, who died in 2015, said in a 1997 interview. “Pictorially, it just wasn’t very interesting.”
Truth: The most Route 66 thing about “Route 66” is the title.
The original title proposed for the series was “The Searchers.” John Ford directed John Wayne in a Western classic with that title just four years earlier. “Route 66” was a second choice for the TV series, and it stuck.
References to Route 66 in the series are scarce, and the characters certainly didn’t stick to the Mother Road. Tod Stiles (Milner) and Buz Murdock (Maharin) traveled wherever the story steered them. Rosin said “Route 66” was a metaphor: “It kind of promoted to young people that anything was possible beyond the horizon.”
Rosin was asked why “Route 66” hit his sweet spot. He said there was a sense of freedom and adventure to the series. Corvette? Open road? Let’s go.
“First of all, the Corvette was the definitive sports car in the late 50s,” he said. “It supplanted the Thunderbird, and then you get two young guys that are pretty cool and there is a contrast between them and they are driving down the road with the top down and you don’t know what’s around the bend or who they are going to meet or what kind of town they are going to drive into.”
Every episode was a different flavor because of new locations, new guest stars and new predicaments. Rosin called it a “people” show and said many stories were character-driven teleplays.
Among guest stars: Alan Alda, Ed Asner, James Caan, Lon Chaney Jr., James Coburn, Joan Crawford, Robert Duvall, David Janssen, Ben Johnson, Boris Karloff, Cloris Leachman, Jack Lord, Tina Louise, Lee Marvin, Walter Matthau, Darren McGavin, Vera Miles, Leslie Nielsen, Nehemiah Persoff (Rosin’s cousin), Slim Pickens, Suzanne Pleshette, Stefanie Powers, Marion Ross, William Shatner, Martin Sheen, Rod Steiger, Tuesday Weld and Robert Redford, who was considered for Milner’s role when the series was being cast.
Rosin said “Route 66” was different from other shows in the early 1960s. It wasn’t a shoot-em-up. It wasn’t a medical series. It wasn’t a detective show. But it was liberating in that it inspired wanderlust in young people who wanted to experience life before settling down. Consider that many people of that era did the cookie-cutter thing and got married right out of high school or college. Then it was on to life in the 9-to-5 world. You may be familiar with that world.
“How many people, when you think about it, get up in the morning and go to work and do the same thing Monday through Friday and even Saturday and then come home and eat dinner and go to sleep and get up and do the same thing all over again?” Rosen asked.
“How many people do that? How many people really enjoy what they are doing? The idea of not being bound and not sitting behind the desk and not being chained to a foundation and getting in a car and just taking off just free as a bird (is alluring). In the show, the guys had odd jobs. They worked here and there, but they were there for a few days or a week and then they were gone to the next town. Just driving down the highway and feeling the wind at your back, that’s a very appealing thing, I think, for young people.”
Fascinated by “Route 66,” Rosin was compelled to explore the Mother Road. The Philadelphia-based author drove to Clinton for a Route 66 event in 2007. After attending a 2008 festival in Gene Autry, Oklahoma, he headed north until he could hit 66 and then ventured westward to California.
“What I discovered and I didn’t understand was Route 66 is broken up now in the modern era by the interstate,” he said. “But you can get off the interstate and go for a while on Route 66 and come back on the interstate. Sometimes you didn’t have a choice and it only lasted a couple of miles, but sometimes you would have huge stretches of 66 through Oklahoma.”
Here’s another fan of the series who was motivated to do the Route 66 thing: Ray Akin of Claremore said the show made him want to get a Corvette. Mission accomplished. He has owned three of them. In 2016, he and a buddy made the Route 66 trek (they squeezed in a trip to Will Rogers’ former California home) and half of the journey was made in a Corvette. As a kid, Akin sold a Claremore newspaper to a person he suspects was Milner. Was it the “Route 66” actor? And if so, what was he doing in Oklahoma? Regardless, it’s not the kind of thing you forget.
Author and historian Michael Wallis said he spent considerable time with Milner (they often appeared at events together). The impact of the “Route 66” series was always a major topic of conversation. Wallis said they came up with key Route 66 influences. In chronological order: “The Grapes of Wrath” (book and film), Bobby Troup’s “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” song, the four-season run of the TV series, the 1990 publication of Wallis’ Route 66 book (“Route 66: The Mother Road”) and the first “Cars” film from Pixar.
Said Wallis: “No other road had its own song, books, movies and TV show.”
The road ended prematurely for one of the series’ stars. Maharis contracted hepatitis and departed the show. Maharis’ exit left Milner in need of a new passenger. Burt Reynolds was coveted, but he already had a steady gig (“Gunsmoke”), and he didn’t want to be a “replacement.” So Glenn Corbett, cast as a traumatized Vietnam veteran, joined Milner in the Corvette. The problem, Rosin said, was Corbett and Milner were too similar.
“When George left and he was replaced, that chemistry between Glenn Corbett and Marty is not there,” Rosin said. “There was too much of a sameness, even though off camera they were very good friends. George and Marty were very different and not close off camera, but on camera, you couldn’t beat their chemistry. The secret was the contrast.”
The four-year road trip culminated with Milner’s character marrying a character played by Barbara Eden. One year later, she launched “I Dream of Jeannie.”
The end?
“Route 66” was rebooted with new actors in 1993. It lasted four episodes.
Said Rosin: “Sometimes it’s good to leave things alone.”
