'Route 66' at 60: Let's revisit TV series that inspired viewers to hit the road

Rosin said “Route 66” was different from other shows in the early 1960s. It wasn’t a shoot-em-up. It wasn’t a medical series. It wasn’t a detective show. But it was liberating in that it inspired wanderlust in young people who wanted to experience life before settling down. Consider that many people of that era did the cookie-cutter thing and got married right out of high school or college. Then it was on to life in the 9-to-5 world. You may be familiar with that world.

“How many people, when you think about it, get up in the morning and go to work and do the same thing Monday through Friday and even Saturday and then come home and eat dinner and go to sleep and get up and do the same thing all over again?” Rosen asked.

“How many people do that? How many people really enjoy what they are doing? The idea of not being bound and not sitting behind the desk and not being chained to a foundation and getting in a car and just taking off just free as a bird (is alluring). In the show, the guys had odd jobs. They worked here and there, but they were there for a few days or a week and then they were gone to the next town. Just driving down the highway and feeling the wind at your back, that’s a very appealing thing, I think, for young people.”