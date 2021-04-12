Ron Howard, Clint Howard teaming for family-based memoir

Two famous brothers with Oklahoma roots will share their family’s story in book form.

William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced plans to publish “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and fan-favorite actor Clint Howard.

Ron Howard, who starred as Opie on “The Andy Griffith Show” and Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days,” has, throughout all of his adult life, been asked “what was it like to grow up on TV?” In the book, scheduled for Oct. 12 release, he and Clint will examine their childhoods in detail for the first time.

For Ron, playing Opie and Richie Cunningham offered fame, joy, and opportunity — but also invited stress and bullying.

For Clint, a fast start on such programs as “Gentle Ben” and “Star Trek” petered out in adolescence, with some tough consequences and lessons.