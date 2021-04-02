Rocklahoma noted in new book that provides 'uncensored' backstage pass to '80s rock scene

Near the end of the book, an Oklahoma story helps wrap up the history lesson. Here’s a quote from radio host, podcaster and music enthusiast Eddie Trunk: “I think a really big moment (for the genre) was in 2007, when there was a rock festival launched outside of Tulsa called Rocklahoma, which still exists to this day. Now it’s just a festival with a variety of rock bands, but when it was launched the idea for it was to be the Woodstock for ‘80s rock. So the very first Rocklahoma was headlined by Poison and had every ‘80s band on it you could imagine, from Warrant to Winger to Kix to Slaughter.”

Trunk went on to say that ‘80s bands had been marginalized by others. Those bands had been told their stuff wasn’t cool. The idea behind the inaugural Rocklahoma, staged north of Pryor, was to celebrate those bands and have fun.

It gave fans a chance to re-embrace the bands and have, just as the Poison song suggests, nothin’ but a good time.

It would be a shame (not to mention impossible) to spill all the goodness from the book in this space, so, instead, here are a few nuggets that are being served up as an appetizer: