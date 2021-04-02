Rocklahoma noted in new book that provides 'uncensored' backstage pass to '80s rock scene

Compliment: This is the kind of book that, as you’re reading it, you might continually text friends to ask “did you know this?”
The book is “Nothin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion.”
Courtesy of authors Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the freshly released book is a 535-page backstage pass to the decade of excess with stories coming directly from those who survived it.
The adventures are laid bare not in typical book fashion, but through chapters of curated quotes from music artists, managers, producers, engineers, label executives, publicists, stylists, roadies, groupies and others.
The book’s format is similar to the format used in the excellent James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales book “Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live.”
In the SNL book, a quote from Dan Aykroyd might be followed by a quote from Chevy Chase or Billy Crystal, all with the aim of advancing the story. Reading that book — or “Nothin’ But A Good Time” — feels like you somehow wrangled a chair for a VIP roundtable discussion.
At the roundtable for the new book are figures from Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Guns N’ Roses, Skid Row, Bon Jovi, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Winger, Warrant, Cinderella, Quiet Riot and others, including Ozzy Osbourne and Lita Ford. The authors culled quotes from more than 200 interviews to flush out behind-the-scenes tales (why did Axl Rose want to fight David Bowie?) and to flesh out band histories.
Near the end of the book, an Oklahoma story helps wrap up the history lesson. Here’s a quote from radio host, podcaster and music enthusiast Eddie Trunk: “I think a really big moment (for the genre) was in 2007, when there was a rock festival launched outside of Tulsa called Rocklahoma, which still exists to this day. Now it’s just a festival with a variety of rock bands, but when it was launched the idea for it was to be the Woodstock for ‘80s rock. So the very first Rocklahoma was headlined by Poison and had every ‘80s band on it you could imagine, from Warrant to Winger to Kix to Slaughter.”
Trunk went on to say that ‘80s bands had been marginalized by others. Those bands had been told their stuff wasn’t cool. The idea behind the inaugural Rocklahoma, staged north of Pryor, was to celebrate those bands and have fun.
It gave fans a chance to re-embrace the bands and have, just as the Poison song suggests, nothin’ but a good time.
It would be a shame (not to mention impossible) to spill all the goodness from the book in this space, so, instead, here are a few nuggets that are being served up as an appetizer:
Among successful ‘80s rock bands was the Christian group Stryper, whose 1986 album “To Hell With the Devil” went platinum. Stryper is a California band, but brothers Michael Sweet (vocals, guitar) and Robert Sweet (drums) spent a bit of time in Oklahoma. Michael Sweet said his family moved to Oklahoma for about a year before returning west.
Quiet Riot was bigger and more influential than you might realize. In 1983, Quiet Riot’s “Metal Health” became the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard album chart. Ka-ching! Because Quiet Riot landed a record deal, it opened the doors for the flood of ‘80s rock bands that followed.
“Quiet Riot should be immortalized for what they did,” Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider says in the book.
Spencer Proffer, who produced Quiet Riot’s breakthrough album, said it was tough to get the record played.
“And there were only four or five markets in the country that played (the lead single),” he said. “They put it on the air and within two to three days that record soared to be the most requested record on their stations. And that was the beginning.”
Maybe Tulsa helped spark the album’s momentum? Proffer responded to a Tulsa World email by saying he remembers KMOD playing Quiet Riot “early on.”
“Then a guy I was socially friendly with named Les Garland (a former Tulsa disc jockey) became head of programming at MTV,” Proffer says in the book. “Les called me up and he goes ‘Hey man, you’ve got a really cool record happening in Texas and Oklahoma. Would you give me a video?’ I said ‘Sure.’”
MTV helped make stars of Quiet Riot and other bands of that vintage.
Comedian Sam Kinison, who died in 1992, is buried in Tulsa. His family had a ministry in Tulsa and he considered the city “home” even though he wasn’t raised here. Kinison is mentioned in the book because he was the comedian for all the metal bands and he used to come to all the shows, according to Larry Mazer, who managed multiple groups.
Someone decided Kinison should play Cinderella’s “crazy” manager in a video for “Somebody Save Me.” Problem: Kinison, who partied hard the night before, was a no-show.
At the end of the video, Kinison’s character was supposed to shoo female fans away. Fortunately, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora from Bon Jovi were handy and they rode to the rescue in place of Kinison. The planned ending of the video was changed to show the female fans running past Cinderella to meet Bon Jovi and Sambora.
The ‘80s rock bands were riding so high midway through the decade that Osbourne was convinced the ride was going to last forever. His wife, Sharon, had a cautionary response: “Wait until 1990.”
When did ‘80s rock fall out of favor? There’s an anecdote in the book about a possible shifting of the tide. For a buzz clip, MTV selected the video for Alice in Chains’ “Man in the Box” over a video from a metal band.
Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, who has Oklahoma roots, has interesting things to say in the book about whether grunge “killed” the ‘80s bands.
What should we think about the brand of music in the book?
Cinderella’s Tom Keifer said a lot of great music was produced during that era and there was some music that wasn’t great, but that’s true of any era. It rubs him the wrong way that the whole period was dismissed “not by the fans, but by the tastemakers, I guess.”
If you want another taste, consume the book.
Restoring Leon Russell’s Church Studio
Made in Oklahoma movies, from box-office hits to upcoming projects