Rocklahoma 2021 moved to Labor Day weekend

When Rocklahoma returns, it will be anchored around a different holiday weekend.
A multiday music festival in Pryor, Rocklahoma is usually staged on Memorial Day weekend. Rocklahoma 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Rocklahoma announced that the 2021 festival would take place on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5.
Said a post on the Rocklahoma Twitter account: “What a crazy ... year it’s been. We checked the Farmer’s Almanac and this wasn’t anywhere in it. But 2021 we’re back. Back to rocking our fists in the air (and) partying til the sun comes up. All the good, just a little later than usual. See you Labor Day weekend 2021.”
Ticket renewals begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
