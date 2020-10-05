 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rocklahoma 2021 moved to Labor Day weekend

Rocklahoma 2021 moved to Labor Day weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Rocklahoma

The Rocklahoma music festival in Pryor is returning in 2021, but it will take place during Labor Day weekend instead of Memorial Day weekend.

 Joseph Rushmore, for the Tulsa World

When Rocklahoma returns, it will be anchored around a different holiday weekend.

A multiday music festival in Pryor, Rocklahoma is usually staged on Memorial Day weekend. Rocklahoma 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Rocklahoma announced that the 2021 festival would take place on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5.

Said a post on the Rocklahoma Twitter account: “What a crazy ... year it’s been. We checked the Farmer’s Almanac and this wasn’t anywhere in it. But 2021 we’re back. Back to rocking our fists in the air (and) partying til the sun comes up. All the good, just a little later than usual. See you Labor Day weekend 2021.”

Ticket renewals begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Meet 13 women who go above and beyond for community

Featured video

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News