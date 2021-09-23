River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge unveiled at BOK Center

The River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge is so named because of a 10-year River Spirit partnership with BOK Center which included naming rights, additional signage at BOK and a designation as the exclusive casino and resort destination for the arena.

The lounge, equipped with a bar, kitchen service and sound system, will open early prior to major events, giving visitors a space to eat, drink and socialize in advance of the events. The lounge will be open to the public on show dates (a ticket will be required to enter) and it will be available for rental on other dates.

Want to host a private event? Want to have a football watch party and see a game on what Falat describes as one of the biggest screens in Tulsa? Private groups may contract directly with BOK Center to reserve the lounge.

Because the lounge is available for rental, Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, can pitch it to groups or event organizers visiting Tulsa.

“If we are doing a large event, we can host a reception here,” Hoyt said, mentioning, for instance, the NCAA Wrestling Championships or Bassmasters. “They are looking for a space where they can bring in all the VIPs and it’s going to be big enough ... This is perfect.”