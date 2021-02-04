RibCrib offers family packs for February

RibCrib wants to help answer the question of “What’s for dinner?” with three all-new family packs that will be available for takeout or delivery through February. The packs, grouped under the umbrella title of “The Good Stuff,” are the Lightweight (starting at $39.99), which feeds a family of four with smoked chicken breast, salad and baked potatoes. The Classic (starting at $49.99) has two meats (chicken and pulled pork), salad, beans and potato salad. For groups up to eight, The Feast (starting at $79.99) offers four meats (ribs, chicken, pulled pork and a choice of Polish sausage or hot links), along with salad, beans and potato salad. All meals include cookies and BBQ sauce. For more: ribcrib.com
Boston Deli special features short rib
The Boston Deli will get a bit primeval for its Thursday special for February, with a beef short rib presented “dinosaur-style.” The beef will be roasted over pecan wood on the restaurant’s Hasty-Bake grill ovens and will have a blueberry barbecue sauce. Accompanying this entree will be charred tomato grits with pecan-smoked cheddar, garlic and poblano peppers; glazed carrots and house-made deviled eggs. Dessert is a Southern red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, candied pecans and strawberries. Cost is $29 per person, with suggested wine and beer pairings available. The special is available from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday during February. Reservations are recommended; call 918-492-4745, or online at thebostondeli.com.
Supermercados Morelos supports heart health
Supermercados Morelos, a statewide chain of grocery stores specializing in serving the Latinx community, will take part in the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign, a monthlong effort during National Heart Month. Throughout February, customers at the eight stores throughout Oklahoma will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the extra money to be donated to the American Heart Association. Francisco Ibarra, general director of Supermercados Morelos, said, “Since heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the Hispanic community, it is very important for us to raise awareness about (this problem). “As supermarkets, we have always been concerned about the health and well-being of the families in our community,” Ibarra said. “With this collaboration, we hope not only to raise awareness, but also to help fund research to improve care for people with heart disease in our Oklahoma communities.” Oklahoma ranks 49th in the country for cardiovascular death rate, and according to the AHA, a key factor is the state’s high obesity rate and overall poor diet.
What the ale: Beer of the week, Nothings Left Phase Rift
Meet 42 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area