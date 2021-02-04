RibCrib offers family packs for February

Supermercados Morelos supports heart health

Supermercados Morelos, a statewide chain of grocery stores specializing in serving the Latinx community, will take part in the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign, a monthlong effort during National Heart Month. Throughout February, customers at the eight stores throughout Oklahoma will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the extra money to be donated to the American Heart Association. Francisco Ibarra, general director of Supermercados Morelos, said, “Since heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the Hispanic community, it is very important for us to raise awareness about (this problem). “As supermarkets, we have always been concerned about the health and well-being of the families in our community,” Ibarra said. “With this collaboration, we hope not only to raise awareness, but also to help fund research to improve care for people with heart disease in our Oklahoma communities.” Oklahoma ranks 49th in the country for cardiovascular death rate, and according to the AHA, a key factor is the state’s high obesity rate and overall poor diet.