Review: Waterfront Grill remains as inviting as always on 10th anniversary

Jimmy Blacketer Jr. has a very simple philosophy about the food served at the Waterfront Grill.
“You don’t skimp on quality, and you don’t skimp on portions,” Blacketer said. “You get the best ingredients that you can get in the region, and you make sure you give your customers a meal that satisfies. Even if you have the best food in the world, if a customer leaves your place hungry, then you haven’t given them a memorable meal.”
It’s a philosophy that has had remarkable success for the past decade at Waterfront Grill, which will mark its 10th anniversary Sunday, March 7.
“This restaurant was really my father’s vision,” Blacketer said. “He saw the opportunity to purchase one of the last pieces of land along the river in Jenks that wasn’t tribal-owned, and he wanted to create a place that had a big-city feel but was still down to Earth.”
James Blacketer Sr., who is still involved in the family’s businesses, has spent most of his life in the food industry. He was the first person to franchise the Steak & Ale concept when he opened that restaurant in Tulsa, and he was involved in several successful franchises over the years.
Blacketer Jr. first collaborated with his father to open Atomic Burrito in Tulsa in 1999, and in 2005, the father-and-son team opened their first Los Cabos Mexican Grill & Cantina, of which now there are five locations in the Tulsa area and Missouri. (The family’s businesses operate under the 6B’s Restaurant Group, of which James Sr. and sons Jimmy and Jeb are partners.)
Two friends joined me on a recent Saturday evening for dinner; while the restaurant teemed with a great deal of activity during our time there, we had no trouble being seated promptly.
The restaurant’s interior remains as inviting as always, even fitted with such things as Plexiglas partitions to meet restrictions to combat COVID-19. But one of the real draws of the place — for its owners, as well as its patrons — is the expansive patio that wraps around the side of the building facing the Arkansas River.
On this evening, the weather was such that the patio was closed, so we were given something of a compromise: a table in the glassed-in area between the patio and the main dining area. It was comfortable, if a bit loud, making conversation at times something of a task.
The menu is eclectic, to say the least, with salads, sandwiches and sushi; seafood that can be had grilled, sauteed or fried; a few Italian-inspired dishes alongside Oklahoma staples such, as steaks and meatloaf.
We tried to select as broad a range of dishes as humanly possible and came up with the Crab, Avocado and Mango Stack ($18) from the appetizer menu and the Riverwalk Roll ($17) from sushi offerings to share.
The Crab Avocado and Mango Stack, which has been on the menu from the start, is exactly what its name says: ripe avocado pieces topped with diced mango, capped off with a serving of jumbo lump crab meat that the menu said was tossed in a remoulade sauce. It comes with a plate of corn tortilla chips.
It is an interesting combination, and the individual elements were all fresh, but we discovered that a light sprinkle of salt greatly improved the flavor.
On the other hand, the Riverwalk Roll needed nothing. Cucumber, tempura asparagus, avocado, spicy crab and tempura shrimp were tightly rolled in well-executed rice and topped with thin shavings of salmon and ahi tuna, eel sauce and sriracha. It was a perfect balance of tastes and textures, with a welcome touch of heat.
For entrees, we selected the 10-ounce slow-roasted prime rib ($25, available only Friday and Saturday), the chicken piccata ($16.50) and the combination seafood platter ($18).
The chicken came blanketed in a white sauce dotted with capers and mushrooms and accompanied by mashed potatoes, with only a few flecks of parsley to break up the paleness of the dish. The thin cutlet was tender, if a bit on the dry side — all that sauce helped a great deal — and of the three flavorings promised for the potatoes, only a hint of cheddar cheese came through; the jalapeno and bacon were not noticeable.
The seafood combo had four large, well-battered and meaty shrimp, along with with three thick chunks of catfish. The breading on the catfish wasn’t as substantial, nor did it hold on as tenaciously as that used for the shrimp, but the fish itself was very mild, almost buttery. One might have thought it was cod, but there was a hint of catfish’s distinctive funkiness at the end. It was served with a decent cole slaw and a mound of thin, skin-on fries, cooked and seasoned so well that ketchup was an afterthought.
The prime rib is available in two portion sizes, 10 and 14 ounces, and we chose the smaller; as we were feeling decadent, we ordered the fries as the side.
The slice was served at the requested medium-rare and was marbled without too much waste and delivered a solid and satisfying beefy flavor. It’s served with a cup of au jus that was savory with being overly salty and a mild creamy horseradish sauce with just enough spiky heat to keep things interesting.
Dessert was a slice of key lime pie ($8), which was divided amongst the party; it was lightly tart with a good graham cracker crust.
Blacketer said, once the restaurant reopened last May after the enforced shutdown because of the pandemic, he was a little concerned at whether the restaurant would be able to get back on track.
Those worries were unfounded.
“In two weeks, we were doing record sales,” he said. “I know a big reason for that is the patio, which we think is the best in the city. People were wanting to get out, enjoy the weather and have a good meal while they were at it. And that has continued — despite the pandemic, despite all the restrictions that we follow for social distancing, sanitizing and everything, this was a record year for us.”
