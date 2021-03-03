Review: Waterfront Grill remains as inviting as always on 10th anniversary

Two friends joined me on a recent Saturday evening for dinner; while the restaurant teemed with a great deal of activity during our time there, we had no trouble being seated promptly.

The restaurant’s interior remains as inviting as always, even fitted with such things as Plexiglas partitions to meet restrictions to combat COVID-19. But one of the real draws of the place — for its owners, as well as its patrons — is the expansive patio that wraps around the side of the building facing the Arkansas River.

On this evening, the weather was such that the patio was closed, so we were given something of a compromise: a table in the glassed-in area between the patio and the main dining area. It was comfortable, if a bit loud, making conversation at times something of a task.

The menu is eclectic, to say the least, with salads, sandwiches and sushi; seafood that can be had grilled, sauteed or fried; a few Italian-inspired dishes alongside Oklahoma staples such, as steaks and meatloaf.

We tried to select as broad a range of dishes as humanly possible and came up with the Crab, Avocado and Mango Stack ($18) from the appetizer menu and the Riverwalk Roll ($17) from sushi offerings to share.