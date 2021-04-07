Review: Uncle Paco's Mexican Grill is a family affair

The fajitas are something of a smorgasbord of proteins, including chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and carnitas atop a mound of onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. It came with a separate plate bearing rice and beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

There was more food than the three thick flour tortillas we received could accommodate, but we gave it our best shot to gather everything into a single, extremely messy bite. The chicken was unsurprisingly dry, but the other meats — the meltingly tender chunks of carnitas, the well-cooked shrimp, the nicely seasoned steak, and the flavorful grease from the chorizo — were enjoyable. It really helped to mix everything so that the chorizo could work its magic on the vegetables as well.

The fish in the taco was definitely grilled and most probably tilapia, and the person who ordered it thought it was very good. The relleno, on the other hand, was a disappointment — the pepper was uncooked, the breading an unappealing sop under its layer of oddly tasteless red sauce.

We also stopped by for lunch, and took advantage of the combo offer, where one can select up to three items and two sides for a dollar less than the dinner combo. For this, we selected a ground beef chimichanga and an enchilada with al pastor (grilled pork with pineapple) with rice and beans ($6.99).