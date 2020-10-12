Review: Tulsa Opera hits a home run with 'Rigoletto' at ONEOK Field

It may sound akin to trying to stretch a bunt single into a triple, but then we're talking about opera, which is as much about artifice as it is artistry. And the English that director James Robinson puts on his delivery of this story is more than effective at setting up the tale, which for this presentation was pared down from three acts to a single 90-minute act.

Besides, after the first 10 minutes or so, the baseball trappings tend to fade away. Rather than worrying about who's on first, one could simply — and easily — follow the story of a social outcast whose efforts to keep his virginal daughter free from the contamination of the ruling classes go horribly, tragically wrong.

Because of social distancing concerns for the singers, Robinson's staging had the cast spread out over much of the baseball diamond. Having characters declare their love for one another from across an empty base path, rather than in an embrace, could be a bit disconcerting, but the cast's wholehearted commitment to this enterprise, and their vigorous, fully inhabited performances brought it off.