Review: Tulsa Ballet triumphs in 'Signature Series'

Tulsa Ballet was one of the first dance companies in the country to perform in front of a live audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Granted, it was an extremely limited, socially distanced audience, but it was an example of the company’s determination to bring its art form to the public in ways that made the experience as safe as possible for performers, as well as audiences.
Equally impressive is the fact that each of Tulsa Ballet’s performances this season have featured new works of dance theater, created remotely by choreographers living and working around the country and around the world.
Tulsa Ballet’s third production of the season, “Signature Series,” opened Friday at the company’s Studio K theater and featured two new ballets, along with an encore performance of Jennifer Archibald’s “Parhelia.”
“What If?” by British choreographer Andrew McNichol was a pure delight — a perpetual motion machine of classical grace, crisp articulation of movement and whiplash speed that wanted to do nothing more than be exhilarating to watch.
Which it was, especially in the second half, when the music shifted from Martinú’s buoyant “Sinfonietta La Jolla” to Lowell Lieberman’s aptly named “Revelry,” which recalls Bernstein’s “Candide” overture in its jollity and almost reckless energy. McNichol, whose choreography has a musicality both agile and precise, created movement that fully embodied those qualities and which the eight dancers performed superbly.
While precision, lightness and speed were the hallmarks of “What If?”, the piece was also studded with sly, snappy nuggets of humor — a twist of the head, the turn of a foot — that added to the playful tone of the work.
The other new work, “At the End of” by Yury Yanowsky, was performed by members of Tulsa Ballet II, for whom the ballet had originally been created, and which was supposed to be performed as part of this troupe’s spring production.
This is Yanowsky’s second work that Tulsa Ballet has performed this season (his “Hindrance” was part of the “Creations Reimagined” program in October), and it was a visually striking work that used the limitations and restrictions of social distancing as a way of shaping the dancers’ interactions, with dancers often isolated on stage, only to come together in brief moments that contained a spark of hope.
“Parhelia” was created in 2018, back when social distancing was a rarely said oxymoron, but the impact of this piece is such that one might think it was a product of the present situation.
It is, at its heart, a ballet about community — or, more precisely, about what it takes to create the sort of community we need to face whatever lies ahead.
Archibald draws from a broad palette of dance styles and vocabularies, from classical ballet to hip-hop, and this gives her choreography a unique frisson, as a single combination can combine so many different influences. It gives her choreography an unpredictability and a distinct physicality that is thrilling to watch, whether in ensemble passages filled with unusual lifts and intricate patterns or the almost desperate energy that infuses the duets between Maine Kawashima and Jun Masuda.
One thing about the performance I saw that struck me was that, while the ballet itself has not changed, the ultimate impact of it was subtly different. When I saw the original production, the feeling one took away from the piece was that, once this community managed to coalesce, there was still a sense of foreboding as they prepared to face whatever waited for them in the light toward which they walked.
This time, however, the sense one got in the final moments was one of confidence — this was a group that had been forged together by struggle, and whatever fate awaited them was something to approach boldly, to embrace fully.
It could be that this was a result of how Tulsa Ballet has dealt with the coronavirus — in part by dividing the company into self-contained groups that work exclusively together. The dancers of “Parhelia” have, in a very real sense, already created the sort of community the ballet depicts to perform it. No wonder the ending now feels like a triumph.
A limited number of tickets for in-person performances may be available; call Tulsa Ballet at 918-749-6006 for more information.
Tulsa Ballet will also present a virtual presentation of the program at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Tickets are $25 per household; to purchase and more information: tulsaballet.org.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Eerie Abbey Ales’ Guv’nah, Cherry-O Guv’nah, the Chancellor and the Gouveneur
Twenty questions: How will you fare in ultimate Tulsa pop culture quiz?
Watch Now: Scene reporters give sneak peek of 'ultimate pop culture quiz,' talk restaurants
Question: What filmed-in-Tulsa movie recently won a Golden Globe Award?
Answer: “Minari”
1. “The Outsiders”
2. “Tulsa Time”
3. "Friends"
4. "Sex and the City"
5. A movie shot in Tulsa
6. Rock and Roll song with Tulsa
7. Tulsa Day
8. Tulsa oilman
9. "Saturday Night Live"
10. Burt Bacharach
11. "UHF"
12. "Stay Gold"
13. “We Built This City”
14. Rodney Carrington
15. “The Big Bang Theory”
16. Hanson
17. Stan Lee
18. DC Comics
19. Eric Clapton
20. Gary Busey
12 months for just $26