Review: Tulsa Ballet triumphs in first live audience performance

While precision, lightness and speed were the hallmarks of "What If?", the piece was also studded with sly, snappy nuggets of humor — a twist of the head, the turn of a foot — that added to the playful tone of the work.

The other new work, "At the End of" by Yury Yanowsky, was performed by members of Tulsa Ballet II, for whom the ballet had originally been created, and which was supposed to be performed as part of this troupe's spring production.

This is Yanowsky's second work that Tulsa Ballet has performed this season (his "Hindrance" was part of the "Creations Reimagined" program in October), and it was a visually striking work that used the limitations and restrictions of social distancing as a way of shaping the dancers' interactions, with dancers often isolated on stage, only to come together in brief moments that contained a spark of hope.

"Parhelia" was created in 2018, back when social distancing was a rarely said oxymoron, but the impact of this piece is such that one might think it was a product of the present situation.

It is, at its heart, a ballet about community — or, more precisely, about what it takes to create the sort of community we need to face whatever lies ahead.