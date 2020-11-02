Review: Tulsa Ballet achieves major accomplishment with 'Creations Reimagined'

The simple fact that Tulsa Ballet presented an evening of dance before a live audience was a monumental achievement.
It may not have the cachet of being the first such performances in the country, but in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the dedication and sacrifice of all involved to give an audience of about 30 people Thursday evening at the company's Studio K Theater the chance to witness in person three world-premiere ballets is nonetheless an awesome accomplishment — one that the company will repeat a couple dozen times through the month of November.
Two of the three choreographers had to create their works via Zoom; the one choreographer able to work directly with the dancers had to keep about 6 feet away from them in the studio. A new air filtration system was added to the facility, and stringent sanitation routines were put into place.
All dancers had to wear masks while rehearsing and performing, which they did in specific groups or "pods" to limit interaction. The ballets were kept short out of necessity, as the masks limit one's oxygen intake. And only dancers who were co-habitants were allowed to perform duets.
Such limitations might seem detrimental to the creative process. But Thursday night's performance proved the opposite. Each of the works presented was inventive, challenging and compelling, and the Tulsa Ballet dancers — who have not been on a stage for eight months — performed them with explosive energy and emotion.
It also served to show the company, as well as individual dancers, in new ways, as the groupings altered how the ballets were cast. In a way, this makes every dancer on stage into a principal dancer.
Each of the works, not surprisingly, took inspiration from "the present distress," with each choreographer finding ways to balance darkness with hope, or in one case, with a whole lot of fun.
"Hindrance" by Yury Yanowsky opened the evening with dancers isolated in circles of light, where they performed individual solos of fierce physicality, as if each dancer was determined to fill his or her given space with as much energy, purpose, feeling and life as he or she could muster.
Yet underneath all this furious action was an air of desperation, made palpable in the duet by Jun Masuda and Yuki Toda, a piece full of angular movement and combative partnering.
Ma Cong's "To the End" centers around the evolution of one member of a group (Madalina Stoica), who at the start retreats with the others from some unseen terror. Fear and anxiety are the motivating factors for the first section, as Stoica's first duet with Arman Zazyan is akin to a frightened child seeking comfort and assurance.
But as her confidence grows (and the lighting design by Joseph A. Futral grows warmer and more diffuse), and her interactions grow more trusting, she and the others are able to face together what it was they once feared.
After such heavy sentiments, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Limoncello" was a big bundle of joy. In a pre-recorded moment, Ochoa said she used the adage, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." In this case, Ochoa made a ballet that was fast and fun, full of sass and style, set to rollicking blues tunes.
It gave the six performers all moments to shine, with Maine Kawashima and Sasha Chernjavsky going to town with the playful yet demanding duet, and Giulia Neri, a member of the corps de ballet, dancing with a flair and charisma that made it difficult to look away.
The in-person performances for "Creations Reimagined" are sold out, but Tulsa Ballet will be livestreaming performances Nov. 6, 14 and 22. For information and to purchase tickets: tulsaballet.org.
Ramona Reed once was a member of Bob Wills' band sings a song with her daughter
Treat yourself at Tulsa's top bakeries
ANTOINETTE BAKING CO.
BIG BABY ROLLS & DONUTS
BLUE MOON CAFE
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN
ESPERANCE BAKERY
FARRELL FAMILY BREAD
FRONT PORCH BAKERY
LAURANNAE BAKING CO.
LE LOUVRE FRENCH CAFE
LITTLE J’S BAKESHOPPE & COFFEE
LUDGER’S BAVARIAN CAKERY
MERRITT’S BAKERY
MUHANNA SWEETS
PANCHO ANAYA
POPPY & FLAX
SAINT AMON BAKING CO.
Journalism worth your time and money
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!