Review: Tulsa Ballet achieves major accomplishment with 'Creations Reimagined'

It also served to show the company, as well as individual dancers, in new ways, as the groupings altered how the ballets were cast. In a way, this makes every dancer on stage into a principal dancer.

Each of the works, not surprisingly, took inspiration from "the present distress," with each choreographer finding ways to balance darkness with hope, or in one case, with a whole lot of fun.

"Hindrance" by Yury Yanowsky opened the evening with dancers isolated in circles of light, where they performed individual solos of fierce physicality, as if each dancer was determined to fill his or her given space with as much energy, purpose, feeling and life as he or she could muster.

Yet underneath all this furious action was an air of desperation, made palpable in the duet by Jun Masuda and Yuki Toda, a piece full of angular movement and combative partnering.

Ma Cong's "To the End" centers around the evolution of one member of a group (Madalina Stoica), who at the start retreats with the others from some unseen terror. Fear and anxiety are the motivating factors for the first section, as Stoica's first duet with Arman Zazyan is akin to a frightened child seeking comfort and assurance.