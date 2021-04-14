Review: The view -- and the food -- are spectacular at In the Raw VU

In the Raw was one of the first restaurants in Tulsa to feature sushi when it opened its Brookside location in 1998. Over time, three more In the Raw locations would open in the Tulsa area, the most recent one — called In the Raw VU — occupying the top floor of the Vast.Bank building downtown, just across Elgin Avenue from ONEOK Field.

One of the upsides of such longevity is that a restaurant often develops an exceedingly loyal crowd of customers, who frequently return to indulge in their favorite dishes.

And that success is a bit of a double-edged sword.

“The main menu is the same at all our restaurants,” said Greg Hughes, who founded In the Raw and owns the three Tulsa locations with his wife, Ashley, and co-owners Angelo and Paige Cuzalina (the Broken Arrow In the Raw is owned by a franchisee). “People want to know the dishes they love are going to be there. But it makes it a little difficult to sell things that aren’t on the main menu.”

That is one reason why In the Raw VU has a menu of items available only at this location, in addition to regular weekly specials. Hughes said the chefs are using it as a testing ground to try new creations that may ultimately join the main menu.