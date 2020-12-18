Review: 'The Lost Nutcracker' filled with comedy, holiday dance delight

Out of that has come "The Lost Nutcracker," which had its first performance before members of the company's Founders Society Wednesday — which coincidence with the 64th anniversary of the very first performance of what would become Tulsa Ballet, on Dec. 16, 1956.

The ballet is also in a new venue for this show, the recently renovated Grand Ballroom at the Cox Business Convention Center. The former Civic Center Arena is capable of seating more than 5,000 guests. Tulsa Ballet is limiting audiences to about 400, to provide as much social distance as possible between groups of seats.

The pandemic, and Tulsa Ballet's efforts to avoid it, has created some unique artistic situations for the company, as well, involving casting, rehearsals, backstage traffic patterns and on-stage partnering.

One of the most heartening things about Tulsa Ballet's last two shows is how these limitations and restrictions have been met with creativity, so that only those paying slightly closer attention would notice how the individual "pods" of dancers never interact, and rarely even cross paths.

Yet the three works that make up "The Lost Nutcracker" more than created the illusion of a stage filled with dancers, even if there were no more than eight or nine performers on stage at any given time.