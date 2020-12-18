Review: 'The Lost Nutcracker' filled with comedy, holiday dance delight

Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini promised one thing to the socially distanced audience that had gathered for Wednesday's preview of "The Lost Nutcracker" — that, for at least the next hour, they would not have to think about the real world.
Mission accomplished. The three ballets that made up the program, which continues through Sunday at the Cox Business Convention Center, were packed with a great deal of flashy, energetic dancing, a surprising amount of comedy, and an air of buoyancy that made it easy to cast one's cares aside and enjoy a holiday spirited evening of dance.
Like most professional dance companies, Tulsa Ballet was forced to cancel its annual production of "The Nutcracker," as there was no way such an elaborate show, employing hundreds of people on stage and behind the scenes, and attracting potentially thousands of attendees, could be presented safely in these pandemic times.
For Tulsa Ballet, this is only the second time in the company's 64-year history that "The Nutcracker" has not been presented (the only other time was in 1971, when board members thought audiences were tired of "The Nutcracker,"and would appreciate something different. They were wrong.).
But Tulsa Ballet, which earlier this year was able to present its "Creations" program before an audience after establishing a rigorous and exhaustive program to insure everyone's safety as much as possible, was determined to present some sort of holiday show this year.
Out of that has come "The Lost Nutcracker," which had its first performance before members of the company's Founders Society Wednesday — which coincidence with the 64th anniversary of the very first performance of what would become Tulsa Ballet, on Dec. 16, 1956.
The ballet is also in a new venue for this show, the recently renovated Grand Ballroom at the Cox Business Convention Center. The former Civic Center Arena is capable of seating more than 5,000 guests. Tulsa Ballet is limiting audiences to about 400, to provide as much social distance as possible between groups of seats.
The pandemic, and Tulsa Ballet's efforts to avoid it, has created some unique artistic situations for the company, as well, involving casting, rehearsals, backstage traffic patterns and on-stage partnering.
One of the most heartening things about Tulsa Ballet's last two shows is how these limitations and restrictions have been met with creativity, so that only those paying slightly closer attention would notice how the individual "pods" of dancers never interact, and rarely even cross paths.
Yet the three works that make up "The Lost Nutcracker" more than created the illusion of a stage filled with dancers, even if there were no more than eight or nine performers on stage at any given time.
It has also given the second company, Tulsa Ballet II, a somewhat larger presence. In a traditional "Nutcracker," the members of this pre-professional group would have minor roles. Here, the company has an original work created for them, Joshua L. Peugh's "Little Story."
Peugh said his inspiration for this piece was the original stories on which "The Nutcracker" is based, and was an attempt "to recapture some of the delightful and ambiguous magic" of those stories.
Set to klezmer music, "Little Story" was a melange of movement from starkly classical to earthy folk, much of which was danced with high speed and almost reckless abandon.
It also was filled with moments that seemed to evoke a larger narrative, as a fellow in a flashy yellow coat (Mattia Teora) appears to insert himself among, and bend to his antic will, a collective of people who could easily have stepped out of a village scene in some fairy tale.
High energy was also the hallmark of "Holiday Boogie," resident choreographer Ma Cong's contribution to the evening. The six sections were set to five classic holiday songs and one outlier: "Boogie Woogie Christmas" by the Chicago Kingsnakes, that Cong paired with his most loosey-goosey choreography ever, as the eight dancers seemed overtaken by the boogie-woogie within.
"Santa Baby" featured another octet of vampy women cavorting with beefcakey boys, while "I'll Be Home for Christmas" — the lone melancholy tune in the work — featured principal dancers Madalina Stoica and Arman Zazyan in a passionate yet tricky pas de deux, its poignancy almost eclipsed by the speed at which it was performed.
Luciano Cannito's works for Tulsa Ballet have been marked by a cinematic sensibility and an impishly surreal sense of humor. The humor was most apparent in "The Lost Nutcracker," a holiday cracker packed full of silly surprises and frolicsome fun.
Marie (Giulia Neri) and Clara (Maine Kawashima) are fighting over a nutrcracker doll when the thing suddenly comes to life, in the personage of Chandler Proctor, who is so startled by the young ladies' attentions that he dashes away.
And the chase is on — through scenes from other ballets that, like "The Nutcracker," have scores by Tchaikovsky. Marie and Clara disrupt performances of "Swan Lake" and "The Sleeping Beauty," which allows Cannito to poke a little fun at the seriousness of classical ballet, and gives dancers normally cast in very serious roles to engage is some low comedy that they obviously are enjoying.
Some of the transitions between scenes don't have the cinematic crispness that they should have, but the whole thing is too much fun to quibble about such details. "The Lost Nutcracker" is designed to delight, and it succeeds in that task winningly.
"The Lost Nutcracker" continues with performances through Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. For tickets: 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org.
