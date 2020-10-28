Review: Take comfort at Great Oasis in Broken Arrow

A good oasis provides what one might need — say, fresh water and cool shelter in the middle of a desert.
So one can assume, that a great oasis would provide anything one might want.
That is definitely the idea behind Great Oasis Grill & Bar, which opened earlier this year in Broken Arrow.
“We thought this area needed a restaurant that gave people a true mix of different foods,” said owner Ahmad Ketaneh. “We have steak and chicken dishes, but we also have Italian dishes, Greek dishes, vegetarian dishes, Middle Eastern dishes.”
Ketaneh’s family has been involved in the restaurant business in the Tulsa area since 1988. Family members owned some of the Bill & Ruth Sandwich shops in Tulsa, where Ketaneh got his start in the business.
About four years ago, the family bought Apple Barrel Cafe in Broken Arrow. When the Applebee’s in the same shopping center closed, Ketaneh bought it and turned it into Great Oasis.
The restaurant had only been open for a couple of months when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close; it reopened in May, and Ketaneh said it has worked to follow the guidelines for social distancing and cleaning, as well as providing take-out and curbside delivery.
“I wanted to invest in Broken Arrow because this is my home,” he said. “I love this part of town, and I wanted to do what I could to increase the activity here, to bring people to this area.”
Hence, the multifaceted menu, which does all it can to cover as many culinary bases as is possible. Even so, there is one thing that ties all the different dishes together — regardless of what form it might take, what comes out of the kitchen at Great Oasis is pure comfort food.
Granted, effort is made to bring a small but piquant twist to the notion of comfort food, but even these variations do not distract from the main goal of providing customers with a straightforward yet satisfying meal.
And there is a little bit of everything here — stalwarts such as grilled steaks and chicken tenders, barbecue ribs and grilled fish, sandwiches and burgers, including a concoction titled the Widow Maker ($10.99), which is a ½-pound burger patty topped with ghost pepper cheese, bacon, grilled jalapeños and onions, sriracha sauce and chipotle mayo.
We chose to stay on the less potentially lethal side of the menu, with the Royal Palm Salad ($11.99) and the sirloin and shrimp ($14.99). To this was added a couple of appetizers: the pretzel bites ($6.99) and the spicy breaded cauliflower ($6.99).
The pretzel bites were pretty much what one would expect: inch-long nuggets of soft pretzel, served with a choice of dipping sauce. What was billed as “nacho cheese” was simply a plain cheese sauce, but hey — how can one go wrong with pretzels and cheese?
The spicy fried cauliflower, on the other hand, was something truly unusual and truly tasty. Florets of this cruciferous vegetable were doused in hot sauce, then battered and deep-fried. The result was cauliflower that was almost meltingly tender underneath the light, crisp crust and with just enough heat to keep things interesting. The pleasantly acidic marinara helped to make these little nuggets addictive.
The salad had as its base a bed of baby spinach and red-leaf lettuce, over which was scattered bits of pineapple and mango, walnuts, cranberries, grape tomatoes and chunks of cucumber, and topped with four strips of white meat chicken fried with a coconut batter.
It was an enjoyable mix of tastes and textures — sweet and sour, soft and crunchy — although the honey-ginger dressing was almost too sweet. The coconut gave the chicken a sweetness and lightness in spite of it being deep-fried.
The steak was ordered medium but came to the table more medium-rare, which wasn’t a problem. It was simply seasoned and reasonably tender; the three decent-sized shrimp that topped it were perfectly cooked and flavorful.
One has a choice of sides with entrees, and we went with the fried corn relish and macaroni and cheese. The relish — corn kernels mixed with a scattering of red and green peppers and bits of onion — lacked the complexity that fried or pan-roasted corn can have, but it arrived piping hot and was a more than acceptable accompaniment to the steak. The mac and cheese was also straightforward but well-made, with toothsome pasta and a tangy sauce.
For dessert, we went with a classic: pineapple upside down cake ($6.99), although a more accurate name would be “pineapple right side up cake,” as the caramel topping that’s a hallmark of this dessert was nowhere to be found. The Great Oasis version is a light, chiffon-like cake topped with a pineapple ring bull’s-eyed with a single cherry, a sprinkling of pineapple bits and a thick layer of whipped cream.
It wasn’t what we were expecting but that didn’t stop us from finishing off the substantial serving presented us.
Great Oasis has a full bar and offers an array of mixed drinks and spirits, along with a smattering of wines and domestic beers.
Ketaneh said he is planning to create a new lunch menu, as well as adding more new dishes to the menu.
“We’ll have more fish dishes, more Italian dishes, some new appetizers and some new cocktails,” he said. “We’re still working to build up our clientele through this pandemic.”
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
