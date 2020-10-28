Review: Take comfort at Great Oasis in Broken Arrow

The spicy fried cauliflower, on the other hand, was something truly unusual and truly tasty. Florets of this cruciferous vegetable were doused in hot sauce, then battered and deep-fried. The result was cauliflower that was almost meltingly tender underneath the light, crisp crust and with just enough heat to keep things interesting. The pleasantly acidic marinara helped to make these little nuggets addictive.

The salad had as its base a bed of baby spinach and red-leaf lettuce, over which was scattered bits of pineapple and mango, walnuts, cranberries, grape tomatoes and chunks of cucumber, and topped with four strips of white meat chicken fried with a coconut batter.

It was an enjoyable mix of tastes and textures — sweet and sour, soft and crunchy — although the honey-ginger dressing was almost too sweet. The coconut gave the chicken a sweetness and lightness in spite of it being deep-fried.

The steak was ordered medium but came to the table more medium-rare, which wasn’t a problem. It was simply seasoned and reasonably tender; the three decent-sized shrimp that topped it were perfectly cooked and flavorful.