Review: Signature Symphony's performs 'You're Doin' Fine, Oklahoma!,' Tulsa Sings winner announced

The title of the Signature Symphony's concert Saturday was "You're Doin' Fine, Oklahoma!," in reference to the evening's focus on the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein.
And, for about an hour and 25 minutes, the live-streamed concert itself was doing pretty fine, as finalists in the orchestra's annual "Tulsa Sings!" vocal contest performed popular tunes from several Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals.
But this is the year 2020, when Murphy's Law ("Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong") seems to be running rampant. The evening's compere, Scott Coulter, was about to introduce the final contestant when the live-stream suddenly went offline.
It took about two hours to correct whatever had gone wrong, and the concert continued through its planned conclusion, with the vocalists and orchestral ensemble performing "You'll Never Walk Alone" from "Carousel," to end the evening on a hopeful and optimistic note.
It was a shame about the snafu, because the Signature Symphony had done an impressive job of bringing this particular to fruition. The orchestra was pared down to a 13-member ensemble led by guest conductor Lauren Green, with all the players masked (flutist Dana Higbee wore, instead of a conventional mask, a plastic face shield) and spread out over the stage of the VanTrease PACE.
During their individual performances, the contestants sang without masks, but donned them for the finale. Between the songs were interludes of Coulter interviewing the singers, which allowed the stage area to be cleaned before the next performer.
Six individuals and one family trio were chosen earlier this year to be the finalists for "Tulsa Sings!" (the concert had been scheduled for April). The contestants were chosen by Coulter, and judged by a panel that included Aaron Beck, director of the Signature Chorale and Tulsa Opera's director of education; Jeremy Stevens, director of the Orbit Initiative as well as education and outreach coordinator for the Tulsa PAC; and Shari Lewis, who has produced and directed musicals through Theatre Arts and Craft Productions and trained generations of young performers.
Two of the acts put their own spin on familiar songs. James Ross created an arrangement of "O, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from "Oklahoma!" that reminded one of something the late Dan Fogelberg might have dreamed up, while the three members of the Blakely family crafted a Manhattan Transfer-esque bit of vocalize to open "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from "The Sound of Music" before seguing into a more traditional performance of the song.
Mike Pryor, who has been performing on Tulsa stages in everything from "Forever Plaid" to "Cotton Patch Gospel" to "The Full Monty," performed "This Nearly was Mine" from "South Pacific," while Doug Demaree assayed the difficult "Soliloquy" from "Carousel."
Reese Buchert, the youngest contestant this year, performed another "Carousel" song, "If I Loved You," while Emily Thresher, who competed in the first "Tulsa Sings!", took on "I Have Confidence" from "The Sound of Music."
The judges awarded the grand prize to Chiara Miller, a student at Northeastern State University, for her performance of "I'm Just a Girl Who Can't Say No" from "Oklahoma!" In her pre-performance introduction, she said this song was out of her comfort zone, because it is a much a character piece as a demanding tune.
But that is true of every Rodgers & Hammerstein song. The duo pioneered the concept of making the songs in a musical integral to the story and characters, rather than interludes in the action of the plot. And Miller brought the most character to her performance, without going overboard into camp or cartoon.
Miller's prize includes performing as a guest artist with the Signature Symphony at a later date. An Audience Favorite, chosen by those who viewed the virtual concert, will be announced later.
