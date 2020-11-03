Review: Signature Symphony's performs 'You're Doin' Fine, Oklahoma!,' Tulsa Sings winner announced

The title of the Signature Symphony's concert Saturday was "You're Doin' Fine, Oklahoma!," in reference to the evening's focus on the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein.

And, for about an hour and 25 minutes, the live-streamed concert itself was doing pretty fine, as finalists in the orchestra's annual "Tulsa Sings!" vocal contest performed popular tunes from several Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals.

But this is the year 2020, when Murphy's Law ("Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong") seems to be running rampant. The evening's compere, Scott Coulter, was about to introduce the final contestant when the live-stream suddenly went offline.

It took about two hours to correct whatever had gone wrong, and the concert continued through its planned conclusion, with the vocalists and orchestral ensemble performing "You'll Never Walk Alone" from "Carousel," to end the evening on a hopeful and optimistic note.

It was a shame about the snafu, because the Signature Symphony had done an impressive job of bringing this particular to fruition. The orchestra was pared down to a 13-member ensemble led by guest conductor Lauren Green, with all the players masked (flutist Dana Higbee wore, instead of a conventional mask, a plastic face shield) and spread out over the stage of the VanTrease PACE.