Review: Signature Symphony's 'Christmas in Tulsa' offers sounds of the season

Review: Signature Symphony's 'Christmas in Tulsa' offers sounds of the season

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College's holiday concerts have traditionally been among the orchestra's most elaborate presentations, to ring in the season with all the silver bells and whistles the stage could contain.

This year's concert, which debuted Sunday, was by necessity a more modest affair, as performance groups continue to anything and everything they can to share the beauty and joy of the lively arts.

For one thing, the concert was performed primarily for cameras. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Signature Symphony made the decision to shift the majority of their productions to a virtual format, which chamber music performances, educational outreach events and orchestral concerts presented via live streaming.

A small group of supporters were in the VanTrease PACE during the performance, to provide some immediate response to the performers. But they, like the musicians on stage, were spaced widely apart and wearing some sort of personal protective equipment, such as masks or face shield.

As guest conductor Lauren Green said, "This is not your typical holiday season....But the one thing we can hang on to in this strange season is the music of the season."

The concert, which was about an hour in length, featured a 15-piece orchestra as well as a vocal quartet from the Signature Chorale, along with vocalist Chiara Miller, who earlier this year won the orchestra's "Tulsa Sings!" competition.

Miller, a freshman at Northeastern State University, has taken part in the Theatre Tulsa Young Artists program as well as Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, turned in some impressive performances of challenging music, from the classic "O Holy Night," "Gesu Bambino," and a Hanukkah medley of "Mi Yimalel" and "S'vivon," sung mostly in Yiddish.

The Signature Chorale, which, like Miller, performed wearing clear plastic face shields, struggled a bit at the start — perhaps because the face shields interfered with their ability to hear themselves and each other, which count account for the not-quite-right harmonies the orchestra's signature holiday song, "Christmas in Tulsa," and a medley of English carols.

However, the quartet — Ginelle Gorden, Cathy Barney, Tim Davis and Jim Gordon — found their vocal footing for a most affecting performance of "Peace, Peace, Peace," accompanied with great sensitivity by principal flute Dana Higbee and pianist Rob Muraoka.

Green's conducting of "Christmas in Tulsa" would have benefited from more energy — the late Larry Dalton's competition really sparkles when it is sent dashing through the metaphorical snow. But otherwise, he drew fine performances from his players who managed to sound like an ensemble more than twice its actual size, making these sounds of the season were substantial enough for listeners to hang onto through the coming dark days of winter.

The Signature Symphony's "Christmas in Tulsa" concert is available for viewing through Dec. 25, but tickets must be reserved by Dec. 18. Cost is $10. To purchase and more information: signaturesymphony.com.

