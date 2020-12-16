Review: Signature Symphony's 'Christmas in Tulsa' offers sounds of the season

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College's holiday concerts have traditionally been among the orchestra's most elaborate presentations, to ring in the season with all the silver bells and whistles the stage could contain.

This year's concert, which debuted Sunday, was by necessity a more modest affair, as performance groups continue to anything and everything they can to share the beauty and joy of the lively arts.

For one thing, the concert was performed primarily for cameras. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Signature Symphony made the decision to shift the majority of their productions to a virtual format, which chamber music performances, educational outreach events and orchestral concerts presented via live streaming.

A small group of supporters were in the VanTrease PACE during the performance, to provide some immediate response to the performers. But they, like the musicians on stage, were spaced widely apart and wearing some sort of personal protective equipment, such as masks or face shield.

As guest conductor Lauren Green said, "This is not your typical holiday season....But the one thing we can hang on to in this strange season is the music of the season."