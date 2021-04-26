Review: Signature Symphony's 'A New Beginning' marks changes

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College titled its last orchestral concert of the season "A New Beginning" — a reference to the orchestra's search for a new music director, but also an acknowledgement that life has irrevocably changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For an organization such as the Signature Symphony, those changes have included radically rethinking how it presents music to an audience, with virtual performances, socially distanced concerts, and innovative uses of venues.
"A New Beginning" is an example. The concert was originally scheduled to be performed outdoors Friday at Union High School' Tuttle Stadium. When rain was forecast for that evening, the orchestra and the school worked to move the concert into the basketball arena of the Union's Multi-Activity Center.
Either of these venues presents unique challenges for live orchestral music, from the vagaries of temperature and humidity in an outdoor venue, to the acoustics of a room designed to have its rafters rattled by fans cheering teams on to victory.
That the concert went off without any apparent hitches is a testament to the professionalism of all involved, as well as the determination of the orchestra to perform before a live audience for the first time since last September.
The music chosen for the concert was decidedly anthemic in tone — familiar, energetic, brass-and-percussion driven music that might very well fill the great outdoors with sound.
The concert opened with "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Oklahoma!", followed by Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," and the hard surfaces of the arena helped the percussion's thunder and the brass section's flourishes resonate more viscerally.
Conductor Richard Wagner said that when he was asked to participated, he insisted the program include John Williams' music for the "Star War" films, saying that Williams' score for the first film helping reignite interest in orchestral music for a new generation.
The performance of the now-iconic "Main Title" theme had the right power, although the tempo seemed a hair slower than optimum, while the medley of music from what Wagner said was the best film in the series, "The Empire Strikes Back," showed how Williams reworked his thematic material in myriad ways.
Suites from Bizet's "Carmen" and Elmer Bernstein's "The Magnificent Seven" preceded another Williams work, the "Olympic Fanfare," before Union's Renegade Regiment Marching Band joined the orchestra for Tchaikovsky's "Overture 1812."
The band's participation was billed as the first time the ensemble had been able to perform before an audience this school year — which made the fact that the young musicians only played during the final two minutes of the piece, as Tchaikovsky musically celebrates the Russian victory over Napoleon with all sorts of sonic fireworks, a little disappointing.
It would not have been out of place — nor would it have tested the audience's patience — if the Renegade Regiment had been allowed to play a short encore after the Tchaikovsky, to give these young musicians a way to mark this concert as "A New Beginning" of their own.