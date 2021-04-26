Review: Signature Symphony's 'A New Beginning' marks changes

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College titled its last orchestral concert of the season "A New Beginning" — a reference to the orchestra's search for a new music director, but also an acknowledgement that life has irrevocably changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For an organization such as the Signature Symphony, those changes have included radically rethinking how it presents music to an audience, with virtual performances, socially distanced concerts, and innovative uses of venues.

"A New Beginning" is an example. The concert was originally scheduled to be performed outdoors Friday at Union High School' Tuttle Stadium. When rain was forecast for that evening, the orchestra and the school worked to move the concert into the basketball arena of the Union's Multi-Activity Center.

Either of these venues presents unique challenges for live orchestral music, from the vagaries of temperature and humidity in an outdoor venue, to the acoustics of a room designed to have its rafters rattled by fans cheering teams on to victory.

That the concert went off without any apparent hitches is a testament to the professionalism of all involved, as well as the determination of the orchestra to perform before a live audience for the first time since last September.