Review: Pizza 313 brings taste of Motor City to Tulsa

It was a Colorado restaurant that inspired two Tulsa businessmen to bring Detroit-style pizza to town.
“There’s a place in Telluride called Brown Dog Pizza that serves Detroit-style pizza, and my partner, Bryan Nunneley, kind of fell in love with it,” said Doug Morrison, the co-owner of Pizza 313, which opened in late November in the Shops of Seville, taking over the site once occupied by Levain Kitchen & Bakery.
“When we heard in June that this space was open, we got this crazy idea to do a restaurant, which was something neither of us had done before,” Morrison said. “We decided that doing Detroit-style pizza was a good idea because it’s pretty new to the area.”
What’s come to be known as Detroit-style pizza got its start in the late 1940s, when Gus Guerra, who owned a Detroit watering hole named Buddy’s, took his mother’s recipe for Sicilian pizza dough — the original thick-crust pizza — covered it edge-to-edge with cheese, painted it with thick lines of tomato sauce and baked it in rectangular steel pans.
What should come out of the oven is a paving stone-size rectangle, with an exterior made up of almost equal parts caramelized cheese and crispy, almost fried crust and an interior that is tender with just enough chew.
And that is pretty much what comes out of the ovens at Pizza 313.
As my colleagues for this culinary exploration of a Motor City delicacy (the 313 in the name is the primary area for Detroit) were skittish about in-person dining, we ordered three pizzas and a salad to go. It was an unusually busy night, so I had time to look around the space as my order was prepared and assembled.
It has been spruced up considerably, with new lighting fixtures and furniture (the banquettes that line the restaurant’s east wall and the stone fireplace at the north end have been retained), white walls that brighten the space considerably, overhead niches stocked with Detroit sports memorabilia and a shiny kitchen dominated by the pizza oven.
Pizza 313 also offers full bar service, as well as about 20 domestic and craft beers available, mostly in cans, and a list of a dozen white, red, sparkling and house wines by the glass.
The specialty pizzas are named for Detroit icons, and three caught our attention: the Motor City, the Slim Cheezy and the Aretha Franklin. We ordered the first two with Detroit-style crusts, the other on a hand-tossed crust. Both crusts come in two sizes, 10-inch and 14-inch.
The Motor City ($17.99-$21.99) is the carnivore’s choice, topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, regular bacon and thick tomato sauce. Detroit-style inverts the usual process of assembling a pizza, adding the cheese, followed by the toppings, then the stripes of sauce.
The Slim Cheezy ($16.99-$20.99) swaps the red sauce for a white Alfredo-type sauce to go with the sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, bacon and onions.
Toppings are all generously applied, something that was especially true of the Aretha Franklin ($15.99-$19.99), the vegetarian choice, which had a garden’s worth of sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions and bell pepper, studded with crumbles of feta cheese.
The moisture of the vegetables and red sauce meant that the thin center of the crust quickly got soggy, and bell pepper tended to dominate, but even so, it was a tasty pie, especially the outer crust, which is brushed with garlic butter.
But the two Detroit-style pizzas were the stars, full of flavors and textures. The Motor City managed to avoid the greasiness of many all-meat pizzas, while the Slim Cheezy benefited from the salty tang of feta and bacon against the sweetness of the tomatoes and the sauce.
The Greek salad ($7.99) is big enough for an entree, or to dole out into three substantial servings. The Greek dressing is a sharp vinaigrette that came in two small cups, which was just enough to gently dress the romaine-forward lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, olives, feta, banana peppers and Parmesan cheese.
Available appetizers include the expected chicken wings ($7.99-$13.99) and mozzarella sticks ($7.99), along with more unusual offerings that include Gouda mac and cheese bites ($7.99), fried green beans ($6.99) and spicy cheese curds ($7.99).
One can also create a pizza with a choice of crusts (flatbread and gluten-free options are also available), with toppings $1.99 each. But the way to go is with the Detroit-style.
“Patrick Seaton, who’s our head chef, came up with the final recipe for our crust, and we think it’s something special,” Morrison said. “To be honest, before we opened, we thought that the Detroit-style would be more of a novelty, that most of our customers would want the traditional, hand-tossed crusts.
“But I would say 90 to 95% of sales are of Detroit-style pizzas,” he said. “People really seem to love it.”
