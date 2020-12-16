Review: Pizza 313 brings taste of Motor City to Tulsa

It was a Colorado restaurant that inspired two Tulsa businessmen to bring Detroit-style pizza to town.

“There’s a place in Telluride called Brown Dog Pizza that serves Detroit-style pizza, and my partner, Bryan Nunneley, kind of fell in love with it,” said Doug Morrison, the co-owner of Pizza 313, which opened in late November in the Shops of Seville, taking over the site once occupied by Levain Kitchen & Bakery.

“When we heard in June that this space was open, we got this crazy idea to do a restaurant, which was something neither of us had done before,” Morrison said. “We decided that doing Detroit-style pizza was a good idea because it’s pretty new to the area.”

What’s come to be known as Detroit-style pizza got its start in the late 1940s, when Gus Guerra, who owned a Detroit watering hole named Buddy’s, took his mother’s recipe for Sicilian pizza dough — the original thick-crust pizza — covered it edge-to-edge with cheese, painted it with thick lines of tomato sauce and baked it in rectangular steel pans.

What should come out of the oven is a paving stone-size rectangle, with an exterior made up of almost equal parts caramelized cheese and crispy, almost fried crust and an interior that is tender with just enough chew.