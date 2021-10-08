Review: John Legend brings good vibes to Tulsa at BOK concert

John Legend dazzled the audience at the BOK Center in his first return to Tulsa since 2009.

Clad in a suit and armed with an eight-piece ensemble and three backup singers, Legend performed new and old hits for a lively audience Thursday night on the 19th stop on his “Bigger Love” tour.

Legend was slated to perform in Tulsa this summer for the Remember & Rise event honoring the victims and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but the event was canceled.

“Who’s ready to get lifted tonight?” Legend asked the audience at the beginning of the show.

And lift them, he did.

Audience members young and old rose from their seats to dance to the beat of the 22 songs Legend and his band performed, including pop hits such as “Penthouse Floor” and “Love Me Now” and slow-burning love ballads like “Conversations in the Dark.” The crowd watched in awe as Legend played piano against a backdrop of ethereal scenescapes that conveyed the sublime mood of the evening.

Legend took time between tracks to address the audience and express appreciation and love for Tulsa, as well as gratitude for the ability to perform live again after taking over a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

