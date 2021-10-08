Review: John Legend brings good vibes to Tulsa at BOK concert

John Legend dazzled the audience at the BOK Center in his first return to Tulsa since 2009.
Clad in a suit and armed with an eight-piece ensemble and three backup singers, Legend performed new and old hits for a lively audience Thursday night on the 19th stop on his “Bigger Love” tour.
Legend was slated to perform in Tulsa this summer for the Remember & Rise event honoring the victims and survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but the event was canceled.
“Who’s ready to get lifted tonight?” Legend asked the audience at the beginning of the show.
And lift them, he did.
Audience members young and old rose from their seats to dance to the beat of the 22 songs Legend and his band performed, including pop hits such as “Penthouse Floor” and “Love Me Now” and slow-burning love ballads like “Conversations in the Dark.” The crowd watched in awe as Legend played piano against a backdrop of ethereal scenescapes that conveyed the sublime mood of the evening.
Legend took time between tracks to address the audience and express appreciation and love for Tulsa, as well as gratitude for the ability to perform live again after taking over a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before introducing each of his band members, Legend explained his own background, which included growing up in the Pentecostal church. Unsurprisingly, his mother was the church choir director; his grandmother, the organist. He also played on early tracks by Lauryn Hill and Kanye West before eventually breaking through as a solo artist in 2004.
Legend’s gospel background came through on many of the songs on his setlist, most notably on his cover of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends.” For this performance, Legend brought out Oklahoma native Bailey Rae, his mentee on season 19 of The Voice, whose booming vocals — coupled with the full force of the band and Legend on piano — made for a grandiose, unforgettable performance.
Legend changed suits frequently throughout the performance to match the lighting on stage — starting out in bright blue, changing into baby pink, and finally ending in green to perform one of his biggest hits, “Green Light.”
Other high points of the evening included Legend’s cover of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, made better with the support of his two trumpeters and saxophonist. Legend also played an unreleased track off his upcoming album called “Stardust,” an acoustic guitar-driven number he touted as his wife Chrissy Teigen’s “favorite song.”
The wide range of songs he performed allowed Legend to show off his impressive range as a vocalist. It’s hard to believe the artist singing in the lowest key on “Feeling Good” is the same one boasting a falsetto on “Overload,” the fourth track Legend performed.
Legend ended the night with “Bigger Love,” the title track off his latest album, but quickly returned for an encore to perform “Wild” as well as his biggest hit, “All of Me,” an emotional love song that brought audience members to their feet again, waving iPhone flashlights in the air as they sang along.
After just over two hours of performing, Legend ended the show by proclaiming his love for the audience, telling them how special he thought they were and how lucky he felt to be performing for them. As attendees filtered out of the arena, jazz music played and a warm feeling of love and gratitude lingered in the air.
Photos: John Legend performs at the BOK Center
