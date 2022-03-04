Review: 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning' by Theatre Tulsa an emotional minefield

The appropriately named Transfiguration College promises that its curriculum, combining conservative Catholic theology with wilderness wanderings through the wilds of Wyoming, will prepare those who complete it to be leaders of men.

But, to judge by the three graduates who have returned to their alma mater one August night in 2017, one week after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, things have not gone quite according to plan.

Certainly not for Kevin (Robert Young), who’s toiling away at a job in far-off Oklahoma and trying to drown his feelings of inadequacy — whether it be his commitment to his faith or his inability to find a girlfriend — with alcohol. Justin (Steve Barker), at whose isolated home everyone has gathered, had more than his fill of the “outside world” before he came to the college, and is more than content to keep to himself.

Only Teresa (Amanda Berry) has taken on this idea of leadership with all the zest and fervor of a crusader. She is determined to do metaphorical battle with what she knows to be the one true evil in the world, and equally determined to rally her friends to see the icy logic of her scorched worldview — one that posits she, and those who think just as she does, are destined to be the “heroes” who will arise victorious out of the coming calamity now threatening the United States.

Justin, Kevin and Teresa are waiting for the chance to talk with their former teacher, Gina (Kathleen Hope), and pass along their congratulations at her being named the college’s new president. Also waiting is Gina’s daughter, Emily (Emily Peterson), who is dealing with an unnamed disease — this “bug that’s eating my brain,” as Emily puts it — that has her in almost constant pain.

Playwright Will Arbery’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” which Theatre Tulsa is presenting through March 6 at the Tulsa PAC, is something of an artfully constructed emotional minefield, as the play’s characters grapple with issues of faith and politics, sin and suffering, despair and redemption, love and hate, in language that can be brutally direct, even profane.

Arbery’s play has earned praise from critics on the far left and far right of the political spectrum, with one side seeing it as a clear explanation of how people of strong religious faith could so unwaveringly support such an irreligious person as Donald Trump, while the other side extols how earnestly and sincerely the characters express the issues and ideas that political and religious conservatives hold to be of vital importance.

In other words, “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” is a whole lot of talk — close to three hours of talk — yet the passion with which this cast, under Norah Sweeney’s direction, goes at their characters’ conversations and confrontations helps keep this long dark night of five people’s collective souls compelling for much of that time.

It begins with Kevin wanting to have what he calls a “big conversation,” the sort of free-ranging talks he remembers from college days, when the feelings about one’s faith were visceral and consuming. But now, Kevin and the other former students aren’t really interested in figuring out questions about their faith. They each have come to their own conclusions on the matter — the superstitions by which they live, to paraphrase Graham Greene — and their purpose now is to convince the others that their approach to the question of how the righteous will live by faith is the only path to follow.

Maybe it is to confront “the enemy” head on, treating them with righteous wrath and scorn until they see the light. Maybe it is to retreat, to isolate oneself from the world and let the heathen destroy themselves. Maybe it is to try and be as accepting of difference as is possible, to win people over with love. Maybe it’s just easier to wallow in guilt and self-pity. Or maybe, in order to achieve one’s goals, unequally yoking oneself with non-believers may be the only option.

When Gina finally does arrive, it’s as if the others see her as the final arbiter, the one who will pronounce her blessing on which of these four young searchers has found the right path.

They’re in for a shock — like the unnatural, mechanical shriek that periodically erupts out nowhere, that unnerves and unmans just about everyone. It may be some malfunction in the generator that powers Justin’s house, or it could be the sound of something very much of this world, that walks about seeking whom it may devour.

So much goes on in the course of “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” between the seemingly gratuitous shooting of a deer that opens the play to the “Dr. Strangelove”-like resurrection at the end, that it is sure to spark endless debate. And that is, after all, something art is supposed to do — make us look closely, make us think, maybe even make us change our minds. Or just open them up a little to what we might so easily dismiss.

Grant Goodner designed the production’s complex soundscape, and Frank Gallagher lit Edward T. Morris’ set design effectively.

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning” continues with performances through March 6 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

