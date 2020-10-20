Review: Heller Theatre exploit 'Zoom theater' for its 'Heller Shorts'

Littlefield is the client of virtual matchmaker Liz Masters in "It's Just Zoom," written by Donna Latham and directed by Kathryn Harkney. Of the plays that relied the most on interaction among its performers, which included Nick Lutke and Hunt as potential romantic partners who might guide and guard once the "after time" has arrived, this play's reliance on the artifice of Zoom interactions made it work.

"The Devil's in the Details," written by Icarus James and directed by Alyssa Brown, was effective when it was just Littlefield as a woman held virtual prisoner by Timothy Hunter's demon. Perhaps because of the vagaries of internet speeds, Hunter's facial movements and gestures were blurred, which gave his character an uncanny aura — which rapidly dissipated upon the entrance of Susan Apker, whose character serves to bring the story back down to earth.

Least effective was "$tuck," a humorless comedy by Dan Hitzman, directed by Jeffrey Jimenez. It's about three contestants who must keep a hand on a refrigerator to win a wad of cash, and the mind games they play on each other in hopes of winning.

It was the one show that required the energy of sharply paced dialogue, and as much as the cast (Jarrod Kopp, Andy Axewell, Barbara Murn and Andrew Smith tried, the lag time of shifting from one box to the next disrupted any rhythm that might have been established.

