Review: Broken Arrow's Rustic Chophouse offers superb food in intimate setting

Let’s talk about pork chops.

It can be a tricky thing to cook properly, which is why it’s usually what I order when I find it listed on a restaurant’s menu. If the kitchen can turn out a decent pork chop, one may be confident that these people know how to cook.

So, on my first visit to Rustic Chophouse, the newest addition to Broken Arrow’s Rose District, I did not hesitate to order the Tomahawk Duroc Pork Chop ($26).

What came to the table was a double-bone chop, a good 2½- to 3-inches thick, glistening with an apricot marmalade that had caramelized while the chop was on the grill. Along with the expected hash marks from the grill, its surface bore a large “RC” that had been applied like a brand.

And it was beyond decent. It is easily one of the best pork chops — pork anything, to be honest — that I have had the pleasure of eating.

When it was set before me, I thought, “Well, I’m going to be taking a lot of this home.” But after the first bite — the rich sweetness of the glaze playing off a sliver of crisped fat and the tender, extremely juicy meat — thoughts of leftovers left my mind, and I set about carving my way through to the lightly charred bones.