Review: Bird is the word at Waldo's Chicken & Beer

The Tulsa location is only the third Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in the country and currently the only one outside of Tennessee.

The menu is fairly concise — there’s chicken, which one can have one of four ways: On the Bone, On the Bun, In a Bowl or In a Basket.

We can definitely recommend sticking close to the bone, as the bone-in fried chicken — which is brined, then coated in a relatively thin breading that fries up dark in color but light in texture — is pretty spectacular. The brining helps keep even the white meat juicy and imparts a peppery seasoning to the meat.

We ordered the fried half chicken dinner ($14.99), which includes a breast, thigh, leg and wing, and the “fire-roasted” quarter chicken dinner ($8.99). Both dinners came with two side dishes and a cheddar biscuit. An order of fried pickle slices ($4.99) served as an appetizer.

For the fried chicken, we went with items that one doesn’t often see in fast-casual restaurants but are natural accompaniments for the entree — namely, collard greens and white beans.

We were more than pleasantly surprised. The greens ($2.49 as a separate order) were tender and had been cooked with just enough bacon and garlic to give them character. The beans ($2.49) were well-seasoned with onion and smoky pork.