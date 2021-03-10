Review: Bird is the word at Waldo's Chicken & Beer

Two restaurants for which Dino Nithianandan serves as operating partner sit at opposite ends of a building on 71st Street. These establishments also have two very differing approaches to food.
Nithianandan is the operating partner for the Oklahoma locations of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, which offers meals that appeal to health-conscious eaters, with lots of grilled entrees, as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes.
And he oversees Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, which anchors the other end of the building that houses the south Tulsa Taziki’s.
As the name says, chicken — primarily fried chicken — rules the roost at Waldo’s, which took over a space that had once been an Einstein Bros. Bagels.
“The building’s owner had told me about this spot being opened, and if I would be interested in taking it over,” Nithianandan said. “Around the same time, a friend of mine who lives in the Nashville area told me about this concept and thought I should check it out.”
He and his business partner, Mike Pierce Jr., paid a visit to Tennessee and immediately fell in love with what they found.
“What we liked was the fact that it wasn’t just a place that sold chicken tenders,” Nithianandan said. “And we liked the fact that just about everything other than the buns used for the sandwiches was made in-house. You don’t often get scratch-made food in a fast-casual setting. So we decided to bring this to Tulsa.”
The Tulsa location is only the third Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in the country and currently the only one outside of Tennessee.
The menu is fairly concise — there’s chicken, which one can have one of four ways: On the Bone, On the Bun, In a Bowl or In a Basket.
We can definitely recommend sticking close to the bone, as the bone-in fried chicken — which is brined, then coated in a relatively thin breading that fries up dark in color but light in texture — is pretty spectacular. The brining helps keep even the white meat juicy and imparts a peppery seasoning to the meat.
We ordered the fried half chicken dinner ($14.99), which includes a breast, thigh, leg and wing, and the “fire-roasted” quarter chicken dinner ($8.99). Both dinners came with two side dishes and a cheddar biscuit. An order of fried pickle slices ($4.99) served as an appetizer.
For the fried chicken, we went with items that one doesn’t often see in fast-casual restaurants but are natural accompaniments for the entree — namely, collard greens and white beans.
We were more than pleasantly surprised. The greens ($2.49 as a separate order) were tender and had been cooked with just enough bacon and garlic to give them character. The beans ($2.49) were well-seasoned with onion and smoky pork.
The roasted chicken dinner came with fries and macaroni and cheese ($2.49 each). We ordered the dark meat, which was leg and thigh in one piece. We were also offered a choice of sauces and went with the Alabama white sauce, a thin white sauce with a whole lot of black pepper.
The portion of chicken we received didn’t get too close to the rotisserie fire, as there was nary a hint of browning on the skin. The meat, if not as flavorful as the fried version, was tender and reasonably moist, and we appreciated having the sauce to give it a little more oomph.
The pickles are made from quite peppery pickles, lightly breaded and served with cups of ranch dressing and a slightly spicy, slightly tangy concoction called comeback sauce — which lived up to its name, as it was the one we used the most.
The cheddar biscuits are a little closer in size and texture to miniature muffins, but they are tasty, especially when dabbed with a bit of honey butter.
Dessert was banana pudding, which was loaded with chunks of banana and just sweet enough to make you want to keep eating.
For those who prefer their chicken without bones, Waldo’s offers tender meals and sandwiches, such as the Fowl Mouth, which tops a boneless fried thigh with jalapeño cole slaw and habañero oil, cheese and comback sauce ($8.49), and The Roost ($7.49), which is pulled rotisserie chicken with pickles and Alabama white sauce.
The In a Bowl menu includes the Chicken Scratch Salad ($9.99) and the Loaded Mac & Cheese ($9.99), which covers a large portion of mac and cheese with chopped bacon, green onions and lashings of barbecue sauce, along with chunks of fried chicken (you can order this with rotisserie chicken, but honestly, — would you?).
Waldo’s offers full bar service, with a number of signature cocktails, as well as about eight variations on the Moscow Mule. Six local beers, including Dead Armadillo’s Tulsa Flag Pale Ale, are available on tap, with about 20 local, regional and national brands available either in cans or bottles.
“We’re working on developing our own house beer,” Nithianandan said.
Waldo’s opened near the end of May 2020, and Nithianandan said one of the things that helped the restaurant find its footing was the fact that it had a drive-through window.
“It really helped us at the start because it allowed us to start getting our food out to people from the very beginning,” he said. “We have been very pleased with the response. I’ve talked with customers who are driving 30, 40 miles just to have our food.”
