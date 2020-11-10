Restaurants offering special deals for Veterans Day

Louie’s Grill and Bar (6310 E. 101st St.; 1640 N. Ninth St., Broken Arrow; 813 E. A St., Jenks) will give veterans a 10% discount on their entire order. This offer is valid year-round, as well as on Veterans Day.

Mazzio’s (multiple locations) is offering a free lunch buffet and soft drink to all veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day. Veterans and active military personnel can dine-in at any Mazzio’s location and receive a free lunch buffet and soft drink. Simply show your military ID to redeem this offer. Offer is only available for dine-in.

Metro Diner (7474 S. Olympia Ave.) is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Veterans Day. Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in the diner, for pick-up or delivery of their signature fried chicken and waffles, chicken pot pie, meatloaf and latest chicken wing offerings.

Neighborhood JA.M. (4830 E. 61st St.) will give a 25% discount to veterans for their entire order. This offer is valid year-round, as well as on Veterans Day.