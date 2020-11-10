Restaurants offering special deals for Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day and all those who have served our country in the military, a number of restaurants are offering special discounts Wednesday, Nov. 11.
50s Diner (1500 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow) is offering a free breakfast to all veterans and military personnel from 5-9 a.m. on Veterans Day. Military ID must be presented.
Bonefish Grill (4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow) is offering a heroes discount — 10% off all service members’, veterans’ and first responders’ checks all day, every day with show of valid ID.
Coolgreens (5501 E. 41st St.), a regional chain specializing in healthy, plant-forward fast casual cuisine, will offer a free entrée to military service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Military ID must be presented to receive this offer, which is valid in-store only.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill (11021 E. 71st St.) is offering all service members, veterans and first responders 10% off any visit to their local restaurant on Veterans Day and year-round with valid ID.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (8112 S. Olympia Ave.; 10305 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby; 1151 E. Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow; 19341 Haynes Road, Catoosa; 9053 N. 121st East Ave. Owasso) will honor our nation’s veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day with a free combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Combo meal cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.
Louie’s Grill and Bar (6310 E. 101st St.; 1640 N. Ninth St., Broken Arrow; 813 E. A St., Jenks) will give veterans a 10% discount on their entire order. This offer is valid year-round, as well as on Veterans Day.
Mazzio’s (multiple locations) is offering a free lunch buffet and soft drink to all veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day. Veterans and active military personnel can dine-in at any Mazzio’s location and receive a free lunch buffet and soft drink. Simply show your military ID to redeem this offer. Offer is only available for dine-in.
Metro Diner (7474 S. Olympia Ave.) is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID on Veterans Day. Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner in the diner, for pick-up or delivery of their signature fried chicken and waffles, chicken pot pie, meatloaf and latest chicken wing offerings.
Neighborhood JA.M. (4830 E. 61st St.) will give a 25% discount to veterans for their entire order. This offer is valid year-round, as well as on Veterans Day.
Outback Steakhouse (4723 S. Yale Ave.; 9006 E. 71st St.; 9710 Riverside Drive) is saluting our heroes with a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product for all active and retired military on Veterans Day. Additionally, Outback Steakhouse continues to support Operation Homefront to help make life easier for military, veterans and families. Beginning on Veterans Day, customers will have the opportunity to donate (round up their check, add an open dollar amount) on their dining check in support of Operation Homefront through the end of the year. Outback Steakhouse offers a heroes discount daily. All servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders get 10% off their entire check all day, every day with a valid state or federal service ID.
Pub W (4830 E. 61st St.) will give veterans a 50% discount on their entire meal on Veterans Day, with valid military ID.
Red Lobster (4525 E. 51st St.; 6728 S. Memorial Drive) is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.
Redrock Canyon Grill (9916 Riverside Parkway) will give all active military personnel and veterans 25% off of the purchase of one meal per valid military ID. This offer is valid year-round, as well as on Veterans Day.
QuikTrip (multiple locations) is giving a free self-serve coffee or fountain drink to any active or former military members in honor of Veterans Day. By showing a military ID at checkout, members can redeem their free coffee or drink at any QT location during any hour of the day on Veterans Day.
Texas de Brazil (7021 S. Memorial Drive) will offer a 25% discount for military personnel through Thursday, Nov. 12. Valid for up to six veterans or active-duty personnel per table/reservation. Good for dine-in dinner service only. Reservations are required.
The Garage Burgers and Beer (7104 S. Sheridan Road; 9718 Riverside Parkway; 13303 E. 96th St. North, Owasso; 801 E. Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow) will serve all active military personnel and veterans a free order of queso on Veteran’s Day.
Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza (9110 S. Yale Ave.) will give all active military personnel and veterans 25% off of the purchase of one meal per valid military ID. This offer is valid year-round, as well as on Veterans Day.
