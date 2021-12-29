Restaurant Notes: Fine dining eateries offer specials for New Year's

Dinner entrees include lobster ravioli and clams, braised veal shank with soft polenta, breast of duck with orange glaze, tenderloin of beef and scallops, and Branzino, or Mediterranean sea bass, de-boned and served table side.

Lunch entrees include veal piccata, rigatoni with spicy tomato sauce and Italian sausage, a New York strip steak cacciatore and pork loin with red vermouth and mushrooms.

Reservations are required. 918-514-0134.

White Lion Pub New Year’s Eve dinner

Celebrate the arrival of 2022 in the proper British way, with a four-course meal and Scotch tasting event 7 p.m. Dec. 31, at the White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.

The menu will begin with a selection of continental hors d’oeuvres, followed by a salad graced with mandarin orange slices and walnuts. One can choose either beef Wellington or chicken en croûte for the entree. Dessert will be an “ice cream delight.”

Each course will be paired with a different Scotch whisky, and the evening will conclude with a champagne toast to the new year.