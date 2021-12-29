Restaurant Notes: Fine dining eateries offer specials for New Year's

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will offer a special menu for New Year’s Eve, featuring a few of the restaurant’s regular offerings, as well as new dishes fit for a festive occasion.
The entrees include blackened beef tenderloin, roasted prime rib, butter-basted game hen with 40 cloves of garlic, Hasty-Bake twin bone pork chops, North Coast salmon seared with pesto and blackened airline breast of chicken. All entrees will come with a crostini topped with a black-eyed pea preparation, for good luck.
Reservations are required. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.
Lowood offers global tastes
Lowood Modern Woodfire, 817 E. Third St., will present a special 10-course tasting menu for New Year’s Eve, featuring foods that are associated with good luck for the coming year from culinary traditions around the world.
Reservations are required. 918- 960-7349, lowoodtulsa.com.
Little Venice New Year’s menus
Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in downtown Sand Springs, will be open for lunch and dinner New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, with a menu featuring authentic northern Italian cuisine.
Dinner entrees include lobster ravioli and clams, braised veal shank with soft polenta, breast of duck with orange glaze, tenderloin of beef and scallops, and Branzino, or Mediterranean sea bass, de-boned and served table side.
Lunch entrees include veal piccata, rigatoni with spicy tomato sauce and Italian sausage, a New York strip steak cacciatore and pork loin with red vermouth and mushrooms.
Reservations are required. 918-514-0134.
White Lion Pub New Year’s Eve dinner
Celebrate the arrival of 2022 in the proper British way, with a four-course meal and Scotch tasting event 7 p.m. Dec. 31, at the White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.
The menu will begin with a selection of continental hors d’oeuvres, followed by a salad graced with mandarin orange slices and walnuts. One can choose either beef Wellington or chicken en croûte for the entree. Dessert will be an “ice cream delight.”
Each course will be paired with a different Scotch whisky, and the evening will conclude with a champagne toast to the new year.
Cost is $75, plus tax and gratuity. Any additional drinks are extra. Reservations are required. Call 918-491-6533 Tuesday-Saturday after 4 p.m.
Queso for Life at Torchy’s
Torchy’s Tacos is launching a new rewards program in 2022, the Taco Junkies Reward Club, which will give entrants access to a variety of discounts and specials, as well as a chance to earn a lifetime’s worth of the franchise’s popular green chile queso.
Those who enroll in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club and make a purchase in January will be entered into the “Body by Queso Sweepstakes” for the chance to win 2,022 prizes, including a grand prize of free Green Chile Queso for life.
Prizes include branded merchandise, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles and more. To enter, and more information: torchystacos.com.
