Restaurant News: Veterans Day deals and more

RibCrib, various locations, will serve a complimentary special two-meat combo meal with one side to all veterans and active military. Dine-in only. Proof of military service is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings, various locations, will give a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to veteran and current armed services members with proof of service. Offer is for dine-in or takeout only.

Mazzio’s Pizza, various locations, will offer veterans and active military personnel a free lunch buffet and soft drink on Veterans Day (for those locations that do not have buffet service, the offer is for a free one-topping small pizza, salad and soft drink). Available only for dine-in service, and military ID must be shown.

Wine dinners set

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will host a Gamble Family Wine Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 18. The evening will start at 6:22 p.m., the restaurant’s uniquely whimsical time to begin service at its special events.

Tom Gamble, the third generation to lead this prestigious Napa Valley family vineyard, will be present to discuss the history of the business and give details about the wines to be served.