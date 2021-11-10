Restaurant News: Veterans Day deals and more

Veterans Day will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 11, and several area restaurants are offering specials to honor those who have served our country in the military.
50’s Diner, 1500 W. Kenosha Ave., in Broken Arrow, will host its sixth annual Veterans Day Celebration, providing free breakfast to all veterans. Owner Hamoud Hamchou said his business served 170 veterans in 2020, adding, “Hopefully, we can serve even more this year.”
Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, will take 10 percent off the check for all service members, veterans and first responders. Valid ID must be presented. This discount is actually available year-round.
Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., also offers a year-round 10 percent discount for military personnel and first responders, but for Veterans Day, that discount increases to 50 percent for all active and retired military personnel with valid ID.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, various locations, will honor veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day with a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer, which may be redeemed through Nov. 30. For more information: freddysusa.com/thank-you-veterans.
Chicken Salad Chick, various locations, will offer a free Chick Special and regular drink to Veterans and active-duty military with a uniform or military ID.
RibCrib, various locations, will serve a complimentary special two-meat combo meal with one side to all veterans and active military. Dine-in only. Proof of military service is required.
Buffalo Wild Wings, various locations, will give a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to veteran and current armed services members with proof of service. Offer is for dine-in or takeout only.
Mazzio’s Pizza, various locations, will offer veterans and active military personnel a free lunch buffet and soft drink on Veterans Day (for those locations that do not have buffet service, the offer is for a free one-topping small pizza, salad and soft drink). Available only for dine-in service, and military ID must be shown.
Wine dinners set
The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will host a Gamble Family Wine Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 18. The evening will start at 6:22 p.m., the restaurant’s uniquely whimsical time to begin service at its special events.
Tom Gamble, the third generation to lead this prestigious Napa Valley family vineyard, will be present to discuss the history of the business and give details about the wines to be served.
The menu begins with a charcuterie and cheese board, followed by an asparagus salad with poached egg, champagne vinaigrette and a garlic-panko gremolata.
Veal scaloppini served with porcini mushrooms and demi-glace over pappardelle pasta, and a beef Wellington with duck liver pate, broccolini and baby carrots will follow. Dessert will be a chocolate pate.
Cost is $125 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. To reserve: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.
Little Venice Restaurant, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs, will host a special dinner feature Italian wines paired with the bounty of the autumn season, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
The menu will feature dried cured beef and taleggio cheese with an Italian gin and prosecco cocktail, followed by smoked salmon over tagliatelle, ribeye of pork with braised fennel, and apple pie with ice cream.
Cost is $60 per person. To reserve: 918-514-0134.
