Restaurant news: Palace Cafe announces fall menus for dining, take-and-bake

Palace Cafe offers fall menu
Chef James Shrader has readied his new menu for fall at The Palace Cafe, 1301 E. 15th St., which Shrader said has “an ‘Old World’ feel, featuring a few dishes inspired by my classic French training at Culinary Institute of America.”
These dishes include such entreés as a grilled duck breast served with an apple and sage polenta and a tart cherry sauce, and seared scallops topped with crispy pancetta, fennel broth and Masala butter alongside a spicy carrot puree.
Duck is also one of the new starters on the fall menu, done pastrami-style (wet-cured, smoked and seared), served with rye crackers and pickled fennel.
Other new choices include a country terrine, made with house-made pork sausage stuffed with cherries and pistachios, wrapped in prosciutto and served on brioche toast; and a kale salad tossed in preserved lemon and topped with feta, pomegranate and apple-fennel slaw.
The Palace Cafe is also continuing to offer its “Take-and-Bake” meals for those wanting to support local restaurants but are not yet comfortable with dining indoors.
Offerings include classic Italian porcetta, served with sweet potatoes, caramelized onions and zucchini; roasted salmon Wellington with root vegetables and farro salad; and sausage lasagna. These dinners are designed to serve two. Homemade bread, soups and desserts are also available.
For more and to order: 918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com.
‘Pigs Will Fly’ at Foolish Things
The chefs at Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit and Foolish Things High Dive have come together to create “Pigs Will Fly,” a pork-and-chicken intensive menu that will be offered as part of the Winesday dinners each Wednesday in October at Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave.
All dishes will feature elements of pork and chicken, with appropriate wine pairings. Cost is $45 per person, and reservations will be limited to 30 diners per evening, to allow for social distancing.
The menu begins with Chicken Chicharrones Nachos, followed by a Pork Belly and Chicken Skin Salad with pickled onions and kimchi-soaked carrots, topped with a balsamic ranch dressing. St. Louis-style pork ribs with scalloped potatoes is the entree, with espresso ice cream topped with pork fat chocolate and candied bacon for after.
Service begins promptly at 7 p.m., so diners are encouraged to arrive about 30 minutes prior.
To reserve and more information: barandbiscuit.com.
Villa Ravenna sets wine dinner
Villa Ravenna, 6526 E. 51st St., will host a dinner featuring wines from Banfi, one of the top importers of fine Italian wines to North America.
The dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, and cost is $110 per person (tax and gratuity not included)
The five-course menu will feature a buffala buratta Caprese salad, pumpkin ravioli, tenderloin with truffle and porcini mushroom sauce, grilled salmon with garlic and pepper, and finishing with tiramisu.
These courses will be paired with wines from three of the leading wineries in the Banfi collection, including Tuscany’s most honored vineyard estate, Castello Banfi, as well as Banfi Piemonte and Banfi Tuscany.
Castello Banfi vineyards estate has been named International Winery of the Year five times and Italian Winery of the Year 13 times at the International Enological Concourse in Verona.
Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named Castello Banfi its European Winery of the Year, and its Brunellos have consistently ranked in the annual top 10 pick by editors of Wine Spectator, whose readers have selected it as “Wine of the Year.”
To reserve: 918-270-2666.
Torchy’s Tacos gets bi-partisan
Torchy’s Tacos, 3330 S. Peoria Ave., is getting into the political swing of things with its “Tacos/Queso 2020” campaign, highlighted by the return of The Washingtonian for the October Taco of the Month.
The Washingtonian features smoked pulled pork, grilled onions, jack cheese, pickles, sour cream and fresh avocado with chipotle barbecue sauce on a flour tortilla for $5.75. It will be available through Nov. 3, and a portion of sales will be donated to area charities.
In addition, Torchy’s will allow diners to show their personal political colors with the Democrat and the Republican, two tacos that are available year round.
Merchandise with the “Tacos/Queso 2020” logo, including T-shirts, bumper stickers, buttons and more, will also be available.
For more: torchystacos.com
