Restaurant news: Palace Cafe announces fall menus for dining, take-and-bake

The dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, and cost is $110 per person (tax and gratuity not included)

The five-course menu will feature a buffala buratta Caprese salad, pumpkin ravioli, tenderloin with truffle and porcini mushroom sauce, grilled salmon with garlic and pepper, and finishing with tiramisu.

These courses will be paired with wines from three of the leading wineries in the Banfi collection, including Tuscany’s most honored vineyard estate, Castello Banfi, as well as Banfi Piemonte and Banfi Tuscany.

Castello Banfi vineyards estate has been named International Winery of the Year five times and Italian Winery of the Year 13 times at the International Enological Concourse in Verona.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named Castello Banfi its European Winery of the Year, and its Brunellos have consistently ranked in the annual top 10 pick by editors of Wine Spectator, whose readers have selected it as “Wine of the Year.”

To reserve: 918-270-2666.

Torchy’s Tacos gets bi-partisan