Restaurant News: Boston Deli goes Italian; Polo Grill honors Black wineries, cooks

Many culinary traditions have some sort of dish that is cooked on skewers over an open fire, from Mediterranean kebabs to Mexican al pastor.

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will be offering its variation on the Italian dish known as spiedini for its Chef’s Special dinner for the month of February.

The menu includes chicken spiedini, grilled on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal ovens, and served over linguini dressed with basil pesto, Parmigiana Reggiano cheese, toasted pine nuts and a lemon butter sauce.

Accompanying this will be a salad of pears, roasted beets and arugula topped with candied pecans, honey-infused goat’s cheese, pickled red onions and a mimosa vinaigrette. Dessert is that classic Italian treat, tiramisu.

The Chef’s Special is available from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in February. Cost is $23 per person, and reservations are recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com

Polo Grill Wine Dinners

The Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square, will host a series of special dinners each Sunday in February that will benefit Oasis Fresh Market, the north Tulsa grocery store that is working to address food insecurity in that region.