Restaurant News: Arby's offers free sandwich during construction

The Arby’s restaurant at 9101 S. Yale Ave. is undergoing renovations to bring it in accord with the chain’s new aesthetic, and while construction is ongoing, this location will offer a “Construction Special” of a free classic roast beef with the purchase of another classic roast beef sandwich.

The offer will be available through the location’s drive-through window, as the dining area is closed to the public during construction.

Duet hosts wine dinner

Duet, 108 N. Denver Ave., will host a wine dinner in honor of the return of chef Tuck Curren from his recent trip to Italy.

The dinner will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and will feature a four-course meal, wines presented by Zoe Curren of Premium Brands, and live music on the patio by David Horne and his band.

The menu begins with Fried Rice croquettes with cacio e pepe, followed by rigatoni all’Amatriciana and a chicken paillard with Caprese salad and salsa rosso. Dessert will be a Sorrentino lemon delight.

Cost is $50, and reservations are recommended. To reserve: 918-398-7201.

