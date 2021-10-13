Restaurant News: Andolini's opens Zasa's Pizza & Wings; Billy Sims Burger opens

Zasa’s Pizza & Wings, a new concept from the people behind Andolini’s Worldwide, opened Monday at 10025 S. Memorial Drive.

The new restaurant is co-owned and operated by Tara Hattan, who during her career with Andolini’s has become a world-champion pizzaiola. Mike and Jim Bausch, founders of Andolini’s, also are co-owners.

“We think Tara is the best pizza-maker we’ve ever had at Andolini’s,” Mike Bausch said. “It’s not just that she’s the number-one pizza thrower in the world — she’s inventive, and she has the talent to execute her ideas.

“She’d come up with ideas that Jim and I would love, but didn’t think would be right for Andolini’s,” Mike Bausch said. “It was obvious that she needed the space to do her own thing.”

The space, an unoccupied spot next to a Five Guys Burger shop, is decked out with imagery from the early 1990s.

Zasa’s serves pizza by the slice, cut from 24-inch diameter pies, as well as whole 14-inch pies. In addition to familiar toppings, Zasa’s offers a few unusual pies, such as the Pickle Pie, with dill pickle slices, and a garlic aioli; and a chicken wing pizza topped with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.