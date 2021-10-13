Restaurant News: Andolini's opens Zasa's Pizza & Wings; Billy Sims Burger opens

Zasa’s Pizza & Wings, a new concept from the people behind Andolini’s Worldwide, opened Monday at 10025 S. Memorial Drive.
The new restaurant is co-owned and operated by Tara Hattan, who during her career with Andolini’s has become a world-champion pizzaiola. Mike and Jim Bausch, founders of Andolini’s, also are co-owners.
“We think Tara is the best pizza-maker we’ve ever had at Andolini’s,” Mike Bausch said. “It’s not just that she’s the number-one pizza thrower in the world — she’s inventive, and she has the talent to execute her ideas.
“She’d come up with ideas that Jim and I would love, but didn’t think would be right for Andolini’s,” Mike Bausch said. “It was obvious that she needed the space to do her own thing.”
The space, an unoccupied spot next to a Five Guys Burger shop, is decked out with imagery from the early 1990s.
Zasa’s serves pizza by the slice, cut from 24-inch diameter pies, as well as whole 14-inch pies. In addition to familiar toppings, Zasa’s offers a few unusual pies, such as the Pickle Pie, with dill pickle slices, and a garlic aioli; and a chicken wing pizza topped with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
Wings, available as either bone-in or boneless, come tossed in a choice of nine sauces, and appetizers include extra-large pizza rolls, garlic knots and crinkle-cut fries.
“I love traditional style pizza, but I also like to change things up, and put things on pizza you wouldn’t ordinarily find,” Hattan said. “I came up with a slightly different recipe for my dough, and I looked to get such things as the tomatoes for the sauce, the cheese and other things from different sources from what we used at Andolini’s. This is going to be my own place.”
Hours for Zasa’s Pizza & Wings are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 918-921-9434.
Billy Sims Burger
After 17 years in the barbecue business, Billy Sims is branching out into burgers. The second Billy Sims Burger will open Friday, Oct. 15, at 1921 S. Yale Ave.
Sims, who won the Heisman Trophy during his junior year at the University of Oklahoma and went on to play for the Detroit Lions, will be at the location 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
The site previously had been the location of a Taco Cabana and a Johnny Hula’s.
Billy Sims Burger debuted last year in Midwest City. The Tulsa shop will be only the second restaurant in the chain.
The menu is concise, offering three variations on burgers, a fried chicken sandwich, fries and cheese curds, milkshakes and chocolate cake. All entrees are prepared to order.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. billysimsburger.com
Sidecar Barley & Wine open
Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar, a property of the Oklahoma City-based Provision Concepts, is now open on the rooftop of the Cherry Street Lofts, 1515 E. 15th St.
Sidecar is an urban craft cocktail and wine bar that offers signature cocktails, small-plate dishes including Smoked Trout Dip and Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms, in a casual, upscale atmosphere.
The venue will have live music Wednesday-Friday, featuring local artists.
Sidecar Barley & Wine is the first Provisions Concepts property to open in Tulsa. More are planned for the coming months, including a Jenks location for a Sidecar, as well as Cherry Street and Jenks sites for Hatch Early Mood Food, a brunch restaurant.
“We’re excited to bring one of our most popular concepts to Cherry Street,” said Aaron Soward, co-owner with Jeff Dixon of Provision Concepts and a Tulsa native. “Tulsa is absolutely booming, and when our Tulsa guests requested a Sidecar, we knew we had to deliver.”
For more information: sdcrbar.com.
Little Venice Wine Dinner
Little Venice Restaurant, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs will host an Italian wine dinner, “Una Cena all’ Italiana,” 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
The menu will begin with Dolomiti-Region smoked ham with polenta and mushrooms, paired with a Prosecco di Valdobbiadene; followed by rigatoni amatriciana accompaned by Piccini Pinot Grigio, Tre Venezie.
The main course will be a rosemary rack of lamb served with Piccini Chianti Classico, Gallo Nero, and dessert will be a chocolate cheesecake.
Cost is $55 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-514-0134.
