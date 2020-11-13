Remembering Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' contestants with Oklahoma ties share experiences

I think that Trebek was pretty unique in the world of TV entertainment. He was someone with real longevity and gravitas in a medium that tends to look for whatever is new and outrageous. There was talk of his retirement when I was on the show in 2013. When I was with the other contestants in the van on the way to the studio, one of the contestant coordinators asked us who we thought could replace him as host. We tossed out a few names, but none of them really measured up to Trebek. He was such a consistent part of our lives for so long. It’s hard to imagine the show without him.

Hannah Shoenhard

One of the producers heard me chatting in the green room about going to a women’s college (Scripps College), and he decided to ask me about what that was like instead of about the anecdotes I’d had prepped! I think he liked it to be a more natural conversation rather than a rehearsed speech. He was warm, yet a consummate professional. The pace of “Jeopardy!” is so fast when you’re there in person, but he was totally on top of it. Being in the same room with him after seeing him on TV for my entire childhood was surreal, but he was just focused on putting on the best game of “Jeopardy!” we could.

Dana Maher