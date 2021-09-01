 Skip to main content
Ree Drummond to star in holiday-themed film
Ree Drummond will make her acting debut in an upcoming holiday film, "Candy Coated Christmas," which air in November on the Discovery+ streaming service.

Drummond, whose Pawhuska-based "Pioneer Woman" empire encompasses everything from TV shows and cookbooks to home furnishings and restaurants, said in a post on her Pioneer Woman website, "I play a small town bakery owner, my character's name rhymes with Ree, and it's a relatively small, supporting role...but a fun one."

According to a post on the Variety.com website, the movie revolves around a young woman (Molly McCook) who returns to her mother’s home town of Peppermint Hollow after her plans to launch a business are derailed by circumstance. Drummond plays the owner of a bakery who befriends the woman and introduces her around town. The role was penned for Drummond, who is known for her bright smile and cheery approach to rustic home cooking.

“Ree is the epitome of a female-skewing Food Network talent,” said Kathleen Finch, Discovery’s chief lifestyle brands officer. “We put her and all these fun ideas into a pot and came up with this fun idea.”

The "Candy Coated Christmas" cast includes Molly McCook, Aaron O'Connell, Jae Suh Park and John McCook. The film was written by Alex Yonks, Joey Plager and Ellie Kanner, who also directed.

