Red Steagall and friends tour history-laced locations in Oklahoma

CLAREMORE — A bus pulled into the parking lot of the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum. When the bus rolled to a stop, out came Red Steagall, who was followed by more than 30 other men.
You’ve probably gone on road trips with a couple of friends. Steagall is doing likewise, except he invited a legion of buddies along for the ride.
“About 13 years ago, a group of us got together as friends around my dinner table and decided we wanted to see some historical things,” the music artist and actor said.
“And I had just enough wine that I said ‘let’s just rent us a bus and go.’ Since then we have been all over the west. We have been into Canada. We went to Calgary to the Stampede. We have seen a lot of wonderful, historical places and met people who still have an interest in preserving and perpetuating our western way of life.”
The latest junket had Steagal and his pals trekking all over Oklahoma.
Steagall said the trip started with a visit to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Tour stops included the Pawnee Bill Museum in Pawnee, the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey, the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in Pawhuska, the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and Woolaroc in Bartlesville.
On Friday, the tour bus arrived in Claremore, where the group visited the Will Rogers Memorial Museum before venturing to the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum.
“It’s a great trip,” Steagall said, indicating that the next stop would be Fort Smith, Ark.
Steagall said the group was supposed to make the trip last year but the trip was postponed due to the pandemic. He had visited tour stops previously for his “Red Steagall Is Somewhere West of Wall Street” television series.
Steagall reiterated that the group wasn’t part of any organization.
“I’m not in the travel business or anything like that,” he said. “This is just a group of guys who enjoy being together. We have roped together. We have ridden horses. ... Our families are friends. It’s just a very tight-knit group of people.”
Before the tour of the gun museum started, Steagall introduced his traveling companions to a friend, Ray Bingham, who lives in the area. Bingham came to the museum for Steagall’s visit.
The gathering may have challenged some sort of record for most cowboy hats in the museum at one time.
“I think we’ve got one guy that doesn’t have a hat on and he just doesn’t wear ‘em,” Steagall said. “He’s one of the biggest cattlemen in the business and he just doesn’t wear a hat.”