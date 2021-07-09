Red Steagall and friends tour history-laced locations in Oklahoma

CLAREMORE — A bus pulled into the parking lot of the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum. When the bus rolled to a stop, out came Red Steagall, who was followed by more than 30 other men.

You’ve probably gone on road trips with a couple of friends. Steagall is doing likewise, except he invited a legion of buddies along for the ride.

“About 13 years ago, a group of us got together as friends around my dinner table and decided we wanted to see some historical things,” the music artist and actor said.

“And I had just enough wine that I said ‘let’s just rent us a bus and go.’ Since then we have been all over the west. We have been into Canada. We went to Calgary to the Stampede. We have seen a lot of wonderful, historical places and met people who still have an interest in preserving and perpetuating our western way of life.”

The latest junket had Steagal and his pals trekking all over Oklahoma.

Steagall said the trip started with a visit to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Tour stops included the Pawnee Bill Museum in Pawnee, the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey, the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in Pawhuska, the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and Woolaroc in Bartlesville.