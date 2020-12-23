Red Dirt Relief Fund announces new grant program

The nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund is launching a new COVID crisis grant program.
The grant program will provide up to $1,000 per household on a first-come, first-served basis to Oklahoma music professionals who:
• Face immediate housing, food, medical or transportation insecurity.
• Have sustained a financial loss of at least $5,000 due to canceled/postponed gigs related to COVID-19.
• Have worked in the music business for the past five years.
Individuals who meet the criteria can apply here: bit.ly/2WnNi1C
Since March, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted $147,000 in COVID-19 emergency relief aid to 588 music professionals in 38 Oklahoma counties across all jobs and genres, from writers, singers and instrumentalists to engineers, roadies and management.
Beneficiaries include members of the Tulsa Symphony, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, award-winning singer-songwriters, renowned hip-hop artists, worship musicians, teachers and music professionals who have played or worked Cain’s Ballroom, Chesapeake Arena, Tulsa PAC, Tower Theater and other venues.
“As the pandemic continues to impact the music industry with venue closures, gathering size limits and a curfew, many entertainment workers are still unemployed or underemployed and may face critical moments that require a safety net the Red Dirt Relief Fund was created to provide,” said Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale.
“We hope this program can provide some hope as we look to 2021 and the recovery of our industry, bridging the gap for working music professionals until they can fully get back to work making music in our communities. We are so grateful to our supporting organizations that make this work possible, including George Kaiser Family Foundation, Kirkpatrick Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council and hundreds of individual donors even in this pandemic year. ”
These efforts come as the federal government recently came to agreement on a stimulus relief package that will also aid music professionals and venues.
To contribute to the grant program, visit reddirtrelieffund.org/donate.