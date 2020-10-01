Red Dirt Rangers to perform 'Red State Blues' during upcoming show

The Red Dirt Rangers will perform a song (“Red State Blues”) that delves into the political climate during an upcoming streamed show. Click here to watch a preview video of the band performing the song.

Red Dirt Rangers at Mercury Lounge Live, a hi-fi pay-per-view event, will be launched at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $10 ($30 with poster bundle; $50 with poster and shirt bundle). All tickets purchased come with extended viewing of the show for five days following initial broadcast and can be purchased at mercuryloungetulsa.com.

In a news advisory about the show, founding Red Dirt Rangers member Brad Piccolo provided a quote about the “Red Dirt Blues” song he wrote.

“Not long ago, I was reading the morning news and there was an article about politics in America,” he said.

“In the story, it mentioned that Oklahoma is the reddest state in the union and that, in the last two presidential elections, there were zero of 77 counties going for Obama or Hillary Clinton.