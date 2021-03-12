Reba McEntire, Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood featured on new Grand Ole Opry album

Oklahoma music artists Reba McEntire, Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood sing on tracks of a limited-edition vinyl LP being released by the Grand Ole Opry.
The announcement of the release came on the one-year anniversary of the Opry’s decision to pause in-house audiences in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The LP (“Unbroken: Empty Room, Full Circle”) includes performances recorded live on the Opry stage in front of empty houses.
Available June 4 at opry.com and at the Opry’s Nashville-based retail outlets, the 10-track album includes McEntire singing “Back to God,” Underwood teaming with Brad Paisley for “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” and Gill joining Rodney Crowell and Emmylou Harris for “Leavin’ Louisiana in the Broad Daylight.”
Other music artists featured on the album are Marty Stuart, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Dailey & Vincent, Ricky Skaggs, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dom Flemons, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle.
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Vince Gill gestures to Reba McEntire on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry