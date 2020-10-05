Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker to host CMA Awards

Oklahoma’s Reba McEntire will team with Darius Rucker to host the 54th annual CMA Awards.

The awards show will originate from Music City Center in downtown Nashville and will air from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, on ABC.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire said. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

McEntire will host for the fifth time. Rucker is hosting for the first time.

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music,” Rucker said. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me? — is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

CMA awards nominees were revealed last month and can be found at CMAawards.com. Winners will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members.