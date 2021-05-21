Real Okie Superheroes assisting with child's fundraiser

The Real Okie Superheroes group will make an appearance at a charity event Saturday, May 22 for Aaron Deetz, 4, who is battling medulloblastoma.

The event — Help Fund The Fight For Aaron Deetz: Auction/Benefit Ride — will take place at the Ranch Bar and Grill, 2548 U.S. Highway 75 in Beggs.

Deetz was diagnosed in March after suffering two strokes. He has since undergone multiple surgeries and is undergoing aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatment every week. This event was organized to help raise funds to pay for his cancer treatment and other expenses that arise. A news release said his mother does not work because she must care for him.

The auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the auction, there will be a drive-by parade for Aaron at his home in Glenpool. The Real Okie Superheroes will appear from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.